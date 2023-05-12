Teachers deserve our appreciation

As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, I want to take a moment to express my gratitude for the incredible work that our teachers do. Day in and day out, they inspire, educate and empower the next generation of leaders, innovators and thinkers.

Their unwavering dedication, patience and compassion have a profound impact on the lives of students. They go above and beyond to ensure that each child feels seen, heard and valued. They create a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow — both academically and personally.

Their contributions to society are immeasurable. They are shaping the future and building a better world. They are making a difference, and for that, we thank them.

During this week of celebration, please let them know that their hard work and commitment are recognized and appreciated. They are heroes, and we are lucky to have them in our learning communities.

Dr. Rainey L. Briggs, superintendent, Baraboo School District

