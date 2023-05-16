For over four years, my friend and I have been seeing movies every Tuesday night, except during the COVID interruption. We recently saw the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie and it was the 120th movie that we have gone to at the Portage Theater.

This tradition would continue, except that I will be moving, and may not get to town all the time anymore. We are so fortunate to have our theater here in town. I hope everyone continues to visit often to help keep the doors open and good movies coming. We thank them for being here and offering us all a place to go when the weather doesn’t allow us to be outdoors. I also want to thank the great staff that is always eager to discuss a movie after the show.