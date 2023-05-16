The Star-Times article on the Juneau County Board of Supervisor’s April 18 meeting reports that the Board’s chairman gave Juneau County supervisor Aimee Stieve permission to ask questions of Jean Schmidt, Juneau County’s new County Health Officer. When Stieve asked Schmidt if Juneau County should continue to administer the COVID mRNA vaccine, and also her thoughts regarding the World Health Organization’s regulations, the Health Board’s chairman abruptly cut Stieve off and ruled that these questions were out of order. What could be more in order than a county official asking these questions?