On April 18, the board elected Jean Schmidt as Health Department director. Her taxpayer funded salary is $87,000 plus benefits - $100,000 plus per year. Who did we hire? I have the responsibility as a District Supervisor to make an informed vote. At the meeting, I requested from the chair to ask her three yes or no questions. The chairman recognized me - similar to being called upon by a teacher, giving me the floor - meaning I was free to speak. That can be verified from the recording.

Did she think Juneau County Health Department should continue to administer Covid mRNA shots? If another global “health emergency” arises, would Schultz seek to shut down businesses and block Juneau County citizens from earning an income? Does she approve of World Health Organization International Health Regulations treaty? As I asked my questions to Schmidt, several people interrupted that did not request to be recognized by the chair. It can be awkward for anyone to speak in public and I am not perfect. Truth matters. That's why I inquired. The direction Schmidt takes our health department will have lasting effects on our community.