In Mauston, we are fortunate to have a police department that goes above and beyond the call of duty. They work tirelessly to foster strong relationships within our community, ensuring that Mauston remains a safe and welcoming place for all. Our officers serve as a beacon of hope, ensuring that justice prevails, and our citizens can go about their lives with a sense of security.

During National Police Week, May 14-20, I encourage each and every one of you to take a moment to express your appreciation to our police officers. Whether it be a simple "thank you" or a small act of kindness, let us acknowledge their commitment and sacrifice. Let us stand together in support of the men and women who selflessly serve our community.

As your mayor, I am committed to providing our police force with the resources they need to fulfill their duties effectively and safely. I am dedicated to promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation between our community and our law enforcement officers. Together, we can build a stronger, safer, and more inclusive Mauston.

On behalf of the city of Mauston, I extend my deepest gratitude to our police officers, their families, and all those who have dedicated their lives to the noble profession of law enforcement. National Police Week serves as a reminder that we are forever indebted to their service and sacrifice.

Dennis Nielsen, mayor, Mauston