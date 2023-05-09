Banquet improves Beaver Dam Lake

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association wants to thank everyone who contributed to their 27th annual fundraising campaign. The fundraising banquet was a great success due our sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers. Over 175 individuals and businesses donated during the solicitation campaign, and around 240 people attended this year’s banquet.

The banquet attendees enjoyed a great meal served by Bayside Supper Club and participated in raffles, auctions and games which made the banquet fun and a financial success.

Banquet proceeds will allow us to implement lake management actions to improve and protect Beaver Dam Lake in support of our Lake Management Plan. We will continue to sponsor and support community activities and lake related programs. All funds are used in our community.

Our annual fundraising campaign would not be possible without the over 40 volunteers who worked countless hours to solicit donations, coordinate and manage the banquet. We are fortunate to have a committed volunteer group dedicated to the improvement of Beaver Dam Lake.

Karen Huber, Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association Fundraising Committee

