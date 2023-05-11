It’s now more than 50 years since the passage of Title IX, which ushered in a new age of sports to include girls and women. Schools found themselves in a flurry of activity to accommodate this new reality. Within a few years, most schools had vibrant programs with growing numbers of female participants. Today, the future of women’s programs is in jeopardy.

As sporting opportunities expanded, questions arose about participation from the opposite sex. Wisconsin schools are governed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association. Until late 2014, the WIAA policy said — paraphrasing, because it’s long gone — that girls could participate on the boy’s teams in sports that didn’t have a women’s team. However, boys could not participate on girl’s teams when there wasn’t a corresponding boy’s sport. In the language of the policy, it said it tolerated the apparent “discrimination” because of the physiological differences between young men and young women. A female student could play on the football team, but you couldn’t have an athletic young man thunder-punching spikes in volleyball. Made complete sense.

As schools pondered changes in 2014, I wrote a letter to the editor published in the Baraboo News Republic stridently opposing adoption of a policy to “allow transgender-identifying students to participate on the athletic team of the gender with which they identify, not their birth gender.” My letter included, “this proposed policy creates potentially fundamental changes in sports team protocol, and significant changes to district facilities.” Today, as in 2014, the “opponents of the policy seek to understand the challenges and hurdles so many of our young people face. It is not out of fear or disrespect the policy is opposed.” I stand by those words today.

Biological men are generally taller and heavier than women. Men have denser bones which can accommodate more muscle. Men have bigger hearts and bigger lungs. These differences are real. There seems to be skepticism, however delusional, in some circles of these facts.

As an adult I have participated on co-ed volleyball, basketball and softball teams. It helped me to see the skill and drive of female teammates. All sports had limitations on men to encourage female participation.

Biological men should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports, regardless of how they choose to identify. In perhaps the most publicized story of the past couple years, a biological male swam for the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming team. A May 31, 2022, ABC News story related that in 2019, Lia Thomas began hormone replacement therapy. Thomas then joined the women’s swimming team after completing the NCAA required one year of therapy. Thomas’ domination of the Ivy League and NCAA women’s swimming competitions is well-documented and has been at the forefront of the controversy.

How do Thomas’ supporters view opponents? Consider former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who competed against Thomas, and is now an outspoken advocate for women’s sports. An April 4 ABC 7 news story detailed Gaines’ appearance as a speaker at San Francisco State University where “Gaines said she was assaulted.” The tepid explanation in the story said “video … showed her moving quickly while surrounded by security officers. A protester can be heard shouting ‘trans rights are human rights,’ but the video is shaky and does not appear to show an assault.” If she wasn’t in danger, why was she moving quickly and surrounded by security officers?

Despite the blowback, more are joining the cause for the preservation of women’s sports. In a May 7 Fox News story, former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson called for women to “start taking a knee at the starting line.” A May 5 New York Post story quoted tennis star Martina Navratilova stating “women’s sports is not the place for trans identified male athletes.” Many more have echoed those concerns.

What started as an anomaly has spiraled out of control, and women’s sports are feeling a greater impact each day. It isn’t fair to biological women who have sacrificed and trained to be competing against biological males, who inherently have a greater acumen for most athletic competitions.

It isn’t fair because it’s a one-way street. The only disparity happens in women’s sports. There aren’t any stories of biological women dominating men’s events. Perhaps we create a special class for those who don’t fall into traditional categories. Continuation of biological male competition in women’s sports drives out women competitors, and disrespects those who worked long and hard to bring those sports to the forefront of our modern society. It’s time to save women’s sports.