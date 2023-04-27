Life can be full of twists and turns. There’s plenty of opportunity to get embroiled in the complexity of challenges thrown your way. Life is often full of unexpected events and a whole range of serious commitments that take up all our time and energy. We expect folks to give 100% to each and every endeavor that comes their way. We expect a full day’s work, commitments to family, volunteering in a whole range of activities and so much more. We can often spend the day lurching from one task to another, and then the phone buzzes again with yet another email or message, calling us to the next undertaking.

Amid all the rancor, rigor and chaos life can bring, it is just as important to find those moments of respite where you can find peace and solitude, and allow the world to drift by, even if but for a brief moment. We all must find those times to turn off the phone, escape social media or otherwise kick back and relax.

Spring has started to slowly unfold and we see bright green buds and sprigs emerging, and our thoughts turn to pastimes and hobbies that have spent the winter on the shelves. It’s a natural time to think about what the change of seasons avails to us all.

What is your leisure respite of choice? I’ve shared a few times in these pages that I appreciate the moments of solace that come while sitting on a riverbank or listening to the hollow plunking of gentle waves on the side of a boat as I cast a fishing line again and again, hoping for those moments when action strikes. All you may be hearing are birds flurrying about their duties, or creatures of all sorts emerging from their winter naps to celebrate the change in seasons.

Many of these moments occur amid camping trips, as my family enjoy spending time away from home. Evenings huddled around a crackling campfire are favorite times. Even if just for a couple of days, you get that feeling that troubles are a world away. Never a beverage of choice anyway, those moments certainly won’t include cracking open a Bud Light.

Wisconsin’s rolling hills bring a topography that allows hiking trails for all levels of skill and endurance. A leisurely stroll or challenging grades can accommodate any hiker. Perhaps you enjoy golfing, boating or any number of outdoor activities. For many parents, it may mean endless evenings and weekends carting around kids to the latest season of sporting events, as they sit buried in layers of blankets that will slowly ebb away as the weather warms.

Maybe you’re the type who enjoys working your hands into the cool, moistened soils of spring to plant flowers, vegetables or other type of greenery. There’s a phenomenon called the “farm effect” with studies that show benefits, including strengthening the immune system, experienced by those who work in the dirt. It’s also a time to remember the endless and diligent work of farmers during this time as they battle weather and soil conditions to find the best time to plant their crops and go about the strategies they employ to maximize yields.

We all need to find ways to detach, to unwind and take stock of those relationships closest to us all. Family, friends and faith are often starved for attention, and let this perhaps be a moment of pause to consider that which is most precious in your life.

The problems of society, culture, politics and so much more will always be ready for the next task you undertake. While those problems won’t disappear, they’ll survive a few moments without your efforts.

I often share a message like this around this time of year. I find that it is a natural time for rebirth, born of moments of quiet and solitude that come with restarting your favorite spring and summer pastimes. Take some time to enjoy yourself this spring.