Another day, another headline as a culture war rages over our children. One can’t escape the barrage of headlines regarding outrage at one school after another across the nation. Parents and community members still pack board meetings with concerns about what’s happening in our schools.

The stories we get from school districts are unbelievable. Sun Prairie schools made national headlines when news of an 18-year-old transgender student who is biologically male undressed in a girls locker room where several freshman girls were rinsing off in an early March incident. The story didn’t come forth until the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sought additional information about the events.

An April 25 Fox 6-Milwaukee story covered community responses from Sun Prairie’s April 24 school coard meeting. Brent Eisberner, a Sun Prairie resident stated, “you not only failed the female children, but you also failed that transgender individual.“ The board’s student member, Eli Gillitzer asked “What is the actual problem in this situation other than a trans student existing?“

Therein lies the disconnect for the many defending these policies. No one is questioning whether the transgender student “exists.” That’s an attempt to stereotype anyone who has concerns about these events as a hater. There is a narrative that if an individual or group does not promote alternative lifestyles or orientations, they are somehow denying the existence of those who practice other lifestyles. The simple truth is parents want their children safe in school, and putting children of opposite biological sexes into bathrooms and locker rooms creates potentially dangerous circumstances for all students, regardless of how they “identify.”

Sun Prairie schools issued a statement contending, “several accounts of this incident are ill-informed, inaccurate and incomplete.” The district has not commented further on what was “inaccurate.” Sadly, this type of incident may happen elsewhere unless steps are taken to ensure privacy for all students. This conversation extends far beyond Sun Prairie.

Where is our educational leadership? The MacIver Institute analyzed the most recent State of Education update from state Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly on Sept. 29, 2022. Notably, Underly hoped for students “prepared to be active civically and to be a ‘future active participant in democracy.’” Need we remind Underly we are a constitutional republic, not a democracy? What happened to the importance of career readiness? There is far too much emphasis in the arena of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and too little emphasis in preparing the next generation of hard workers, entrepreneurs and innovators.

How are school boards instructed to treat folks who raise compelling questions? You can review content from a Wisconsin Association of School Boards seminar on “Strategies for Addressing Wicked Problems in a Wicked World.” Issues like critical race theory, books and lesson content, youth mental health issues — which I would argue include gender identification — and others are referred to as “wicked problems.” Are those who ask questions to be considered “wicked” people? School boards don’t want to engage these conversations, they want to be “popular.”

This story about disturbing events in our schools could go on for hours. March 4, 2022, saw a story out of Eau Claire, relayed by Wisconsin Right Now where a teacher had a poster on her door saying, “If your parents don’t accept your gender identity, I’m your Mom now!” What utter arrogance. The folks at WILL are engaged in lawsuits with several Wisconsin schools where districts sought to withhold gender identification at school from parents. These are outward attempts to undermine parental authority over their children, which doesn’t stop at graduation. Parents are interwoven into the lives of their children for their entire lifetimes.

Out in Olympia, Washington, the school is eliminating band for fourth-graders, not just for budget reasons, but because classes “promote ‘white supremacy culture.’” Music is racist? Another school in Washington had students and staff participate in a “licking” game on opposite sides of Plexiglas. A school in Vermont has sought to remove the terms “boy, male, girl and female” from the fifth grade study of human reproduction. Is it any wonder so many kids are confused?

This isn’t even touching Title IX controversies, and how women’s sports are being co-opted by biological men. Public schools must refocus their priorities on the fundamentals of learning and drop the continual barrage of social engineering. Sadly, it may take an unfortunate incident to awaken parents, but they’re certainly awake across the state of Wisconsin.