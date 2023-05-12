A little more than 11 years ago, my first column, titled “And so it begins,” appeared in the Baraboo News Republic. I was prompted to write about Gov. Scott Walker’s administration and how he and Republican lawmakers supported bills that removed or relaxed environmental and consumer protections as well as tenants’ rights. They also took away the rights of citizens and communities to be fairly compensated for the harm mining companies caused.

They passed another bill that took away the voices of teachers. I was working as a teachers’ aide at the time and the day after the bill passed it felt as if all the energy and positivity had gone out of the building. And it wasn’t long before many long-time teachers decided to retire, knowing how anti-teacher Walker and his cronies were. But my columns about Gov. Walker were just the beginning.

As someone who had voted for Republicans most of the time, I was surprised when I actually spent time studying the details of the bills they wanted to pass. Overall, they seemed to be anti-worker and anti-environment while always supporting big business interests and polluters. And sadly, that hasn’t changed.

During the same time, it seems Democratic politicians have drifted more toward the middle — toward a more realistic, commonsense approach to welfare, education and more. They know most people would rather work than be on welfare. They also recognize that some, for various reasons, have to depend on welfare for a certain amount of time.

They know we’d never have enough teachers, or students studying to become teachers, if salaries don’t provide for a decent life and a chance for retirement. Teachers influence more people than any other profession. Their pay has to be sufficient to attract and keep people in their jobs and that’s why Democrats fight for fair compensation.

After I started paying attention, I saw that Republican lawmakers were much more interested in big campaign donations from those in polluting industries than they were in the quality of our air, land and water. They voted to cut taxes on those industries without demanding protections for our most precious and valuable resources. That’s when I became a Democrat.

If all those reasons weren’t enough to make me switch parties, the appearance of Donald Trump, the showy and loud New Yorker, sealed the deal as far as I was concerned. Many people who claimed to be Christians suddenly came out in favor of a man who never went to church and who cheated on his taxes as well as all three of his wives. That’s something I’ll never understand.

But, there’s much more to life than politics, so I’m striving to write about other subjects. Those include the environment, education, health care and various professions and occupations that don’t get enough attention.

In fact, every job is important, or it wouldn’t exist. The people who pick up our trash, clean and maintain our streets and highways, clean the buildings where we work and play, produce crops and raise livestock, write and edit our newspapers and books, deliver our mail, papers and packages, work in health care, maintain our city, county and state lands and buildings, drive the semis that carry everything we find in our stores, and work in our nursing homes — they all need recognition for their services. Sending them thank-you notes is just one way to show appreciation. Seeing that they’re fairly compensated is also important. We need to remember those people when we pay taxes or pay for the products they make and the services they provide.

That’s not to say that business owners aren’t just as important. Their businesses employ workers who make this county as great as it is. Without them, we’d still be in the dark ages.

So, thank you to all of them.