When we’re young, most of us don’t think about aging. It’s something our parents and relatives may be concerned about, but they usually don’t talk about it. Mine didn’t, but then my mother died of a cerebral hemorrhage when she was in her mid-50s and my dad died after a stroke and cancer when he was in his early 60s.

Because of that, I never expected to live very long, so I did pretty much what I wanted to do. That meant fulfilling my dream of living on a farm and having children with someone I loved. Those dreams were fulfilled after having three children and living on a northern Minnesota livestock farm and a dairy farm in central Minnesota. After ten years, we moved to the beautiful Smoky Mountains in North Carolina where my husband managed a large dairy farm, and I raised the calves. We were happy there, but because the kids had to ride a bus a half-hour each way to school and were teased unmercifully for being Yankees and, God forbid, reading books on the bus, we moved to the Baraboo area where they were accepted as they were.

Here, I worked with children who had special needs and our children didn’t have to defend themselves on a bus. I also fulfilled my dream of writing an op-ed column which you’re reading now, and which I’ve been writing since 2012. Life is good.

I’ve discovered old age isn’t the threat I used to think it was. In fact, it has many advantages over youth.

One of them is the benefit of having longtime friends and good neighbors. They’re always there to listen, entertain and offer support when needed. There’s no substitute for that.

Old age is also a time when we can pursue our favorite pastimes and hobbies. Suddenly we have time to keep up with household chores like doing dishes, cleaning and laundry while having an opportunity to do things we love. For me, that’s reading, writing, doing artwork and being outdoors.

Keeping a positive attitude is crucial and easy when we see all the good in the world, including in our own communities. We also have opportunities to do volunteer work in any area that interests us. Most elementary schools welcome volunteers to come in and read to students or help them with lessons. Before the pandemic and before I had the stroke, I loved working as a substitute educational aide with students who have special needs. Some of my best memories are of those students.

The Aging and Disability Resource Centers in many Wisconsin communities also welcome volunteers who will visit, shop for and/or provide other services to those who need them. The one in Baraboo offers many volunteer options as well as resources for those in need of their services.

If we’re lucky enough to have good health, we can still work full- or part-time, depending on whether or not we can live only on Social Security and/or on any retirement benefits we receive. These days, there’s no lack of jobs. That’s obvious by all the “help wanted” signs almost everywhere we go. That gives us several options — opportunities we didn’t enjoy when we had to work full-time just to survive.

But there are also numerous options for those who choose to stay home. Keeping a diary is one of them. Not only does that activity spur good memories, but it also provides our children and grandchildren insight into our lives and interests.

I recently found an old diary I started the day I had our first child. I continued writing in it for several years and it brought back many things I’d forgotten. Those memories are priceless. You sure can’t buy them in stores.

The nicest thing I’ve found about old age is the time I have now to read and keep up with recent events. Before, the news was something I got to when I had some spare time. These days, I start my day with local and world news. I can’t say it brightens my days, but at least I’m informed and more educated about local and national events.

I also enjoy being on Facebook where I’ve “met” several interesting people I’d never have known otherwise. They share amazing photos and artwork as well as funny memes and comments I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to see before.

Like most things, old age is what we make of it. So why not enjoy it while we’re able?