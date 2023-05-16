There are bits of information I seem to be missing. Truth be told, there are big gaps in my knowledge base. Pop culture, trends, geography and much of the history of eastern culture are just a few. I hope I’m not alone in missing part of my database. Someone might mention a movie or TV series I never heard of and I wonder where I was when that splashed onto the scene. Someone else might say they visited the Hebrides and I don’t ask. Later I googled it — Scottish Islands.

I didn’t know how much I didn’t know until friends were naming bands from the ’80s and I was in the dark. I didn’t know how evident my shortcomings were until my niece chided me for never having been to a hockey game. I didn’t want to acknowledge my missing links until my granddaughter showed me a lovely drawing and I foolishly asked who it was. In disbelief she answered “Stitch.” My blank look told her I was clueless.

I didn’t know “Lilo and Stitch” and in later inquiries I discovered I am apparently the only person on the planet who didn’t. Am I that out of touch with my world? After further research I discovered the number of movies, cartoons and spin-offs of this famous duo. This Hawaiian centric story — and you guessed it, I haven’t been to Hawaii either — has message, humor and values galore, not the least of which is the main theme of no one is left behind or forgotten. As kindness, gratitude, courage is woven in I really feel like I was missing a good thing.

I apologize for not being well-versed on blue aliens crashing to Earth and disguising themselves as dogs, but I’m doing my homework. I still don’t understand “Pokémon,” and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to write code but I can backtrack to discovering Smashing Pumpkins and Radiohead. This year was the first time I heard the word graupel. That means I spent my whole life thinking soft snow pellets was just hail. I didn’t even know there was a TV series called “Meat Eaters” until I saw it on CBS Sunday Morning, and it has been on for 12 seasons.

The interesting part of missing whole decades of things is that maybe we were just too busy, too focused, too overwhelmed by other parts of life. Maybe, just maybe there were pressing matters like jobs or babies, sick parents or continuing education in a totally unrelated field of study.

Maybe while some groups were heard everywhere, I was listening to David Lanz, “The Orchestral Works And The Solo Works.” Maybe I was into Squirrel Nut Zippers instead of Nirvana. Everyone gets to choose and not everyone goes to art galleries or baseball games or rock concerts or hockey games.

Common knowledge is that which is known by a vast majority of people, but that doesn’t mean everyone. Some of us don’t always know who is playing in the Super Bowl or recognize a photo of Lainey Wilson. I don’t know the Formula 1 Motor Racing Champions or the Kentucky Derby winners. We can’t all know everything. But that doesn’t keep me from feeling out of it when those around me know the capital of Kurdistan and the name of the prime minister of Norway.

And not knowing that cute little Stitch, well, there is no excuse for that, I guess. In fact, there is no excuse for any of us not knowing the basics, whether it is trends or historic information. All it takes is curiosity and a little time and we can catch up.

I didn’t know that soccer rules include adding extra minutes to the game at the end, but thanks to Ted Lasso I almost understand the game. The extra minutes rule really appeals to me. I’ve decided to add extra time to my game of life. If for no other reason than to learn more about the world around me.

It’s amazing to get to this age and not know so much. Especially since I thought I knew almost everything by the time I was 30.