Hats off to everyone who spent some time in the past few weeks on projects focused on Earth Day. Each year there are more events and activities added to the schedule that help and protect this one little ball we call home. Since it’s the only home we have, it’s nice to know there are those who dedicate time and energy to making it a safe environment for all.

The great global cleanup is a worldwide campaign to remove billions of pieces of trash from neighborhoods, beaches, rivers, lakes, parks and trails. Since we all know that this might take more than a day, there are those who think every day should be Earth Day. Not a bad idea.

Of course, there are those who think Earth Day should be a religious holiday. Making nature central to a belief system isn’t all bad either. After all, nature isn’t just relegated to places like Yellowstone or the Great Barrier Reef, it’s everywhere. Just one day or one place doesn’t seem enough for such a big area and such a big job.

Environmental protection isn’t new. Early conservationists urged the government to create national parks. They urged companies to spew less pollutants into the lakes and rivers, they urged citizens to be more conscious of their waste disposal. But not everyone read Rachel Carson’s book, “Silent Spring.” Not everyone thought the Environmental Policy Act of 1969 was a good thing. Frankly, not everyone cared. If Dr. Seuss would have had more sway in 1971, maybe “The Lorax” would have become mandatory reading.

From pesticides to radioactive fallout to lead poisoning, it wasn’t always easy to face the naysayers who didn’t think the policy was necessary. To raise awareness and motivate the inhabitants of this planet took many cooperative efforts over time. Often it was considered a liberal agenda, or worse, a leftist movement, which always gets a negative reaction. There have always been groups on both sides of the aisle whose focus is on conservation. Support and initiating bills are a nonpartisan issue about life as we know it.

Projects are underway, either on Earth Day or throughout the year, and that gives us hope. I understand picking up litter isn’t going to stop glacial melting, but it’s a way of being part of the solution and an understanding of how much trash we dump. Planting trees, cleaning up river beds and turning over garden plots are all ways to contribute to this overall effort.

Church groups, clubs, non-profits and businesses all sent people out with garden gloves or yellow vests. Each offering time and volunteers to work at making our world a better place to live. Picking up plastic or preparing vegetable beds all contribute.

Educational programs, movies and books are being shared or shown to raise awareness throughout the year. The projects are the visible action and combine a comradery with the shared objectives.

We all know the lists of how we can show love for Mother Earth. It’s nice to buy less bottled water, it’s better to drink from the tap all the time. It’s nice to hug a tree, it’s better to plant one. It’s good to recycle clothing, it’s better to recycle everything. It’s nice to grow flowers, its tastier to grow vegetables — or buy from local markets. You’ve heard them all.

The first “Love Your Mother” poster first appeared in 1972, as part of environmental activism in Michigan. I’d say it caught on. T-shirts, bumper stickers, mugs, bookbags and jewelry soon followed. Wearing the message is nice, walking the walk is better.

Being nice to your mother isn’t always easy. But since Mother Earth is all we have, there is no planet B. Loving your mother looks like many different things, but whatever it looks like, let it be seen. To quote the Lorax, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Earth Day looked very successful. Mother Earth first and always looks even better.