Not everyone gets a beer named after them. But when they do, there is usually a story behind it.

Some beers are named to describe the beer, like malt, chocolate note, English Strong, citrus or hoppy, but more are called by whimsical or catchy names, just for the fun of it. The beer called Flat Farmer, brewed by Ooga Brewing Company, in Beaver Dam, is named after Fredrick W. Post of Cedarburg, better known as Budd, and later known as the “Flat Farmer.” Yes, there is a story behind it.

When I spoke with Jeff Scanlan, head brewer, and Sarah Ferree, assistant brewer and taproom manager, they had more than a few stories behind the names of their beer.

When Ooga was in the process of remodeling a building, and began brewing on site, many people came by to see what was going on. Some came more regularly than others and one man returned often to peer in the window, and watch those early batches in progress. His frequent visits warranted getting a beer named after him. “Weirdo in the Window” was named after Chuck Swain, who couldn’t wait for the Brewery to open; and yes, he still visits often as a patron and a friend.

“Look Up (from your phone)” is self-explanatory and is a reminder to pause and enjoy the people you are with. “Speed Bump Smash” is named for the silent policemen that straddle Spring Street directly in front of the Brewery. The message is to slow down, and maybe even smell the hops. “Paddle City Pilsner” is named for the Paddle City Big Band, the newly formed community based, volunteer jazz orchestra performing on April 30 at the Beaver Dam area Community Theater.

And, then there is “Rocket Slide” named for the beloved Rocket Slide at Swan City Park. Ferree spent many hours with her friends playing on that slide and it’s a fond memory for her and perhaps thousands of Dodge County children over the generations

Another brew is “Team 36.” Jonas Zahn has always dreamed of doing the Cannonball Run, a coast-to-coast vintage motorcycle race held every two years, and his support group is named Team 36. Now, so is a delicious amber at Ooga Brewing. Follow their journey at peglegspeedshop.com to learn more about Team 36.

Some stories are longer and that’s where Flat Farmer enters the menu. The name was given in sympathy and humor to the man who survived being run over by a tractor, twice. His story is tragic with a happy ending. In the fall of 1972, Post slipped off of the side platform of a tractor, fell to the ground and was pinned under the rear wheels of the tractor. The driver wanted to back up but the tractor lurched forward and ran him over again, crushing organs and almost every bone in his body. Life-threatening injuries precipitated many surgeries and months of hospitalization and rehabilitation. Fighting for his life for more than a year, he was determined to walk out on his own.

According to his nephew, Paul Mayer, he was one of the best mechanics and repairmen he ever met. By the late ’70s he was back to enjoying and restoring vehicles. He even took up tractor pulling and continued celebrating life. Whether he was building a super tractor with an aircraft engine or being involved in the National Tractor Pullers Association, he gave it his all. In fact, he died doing what he loved. In 2016, while working on a tractor he was preparing for the upcoming Ozaukee County Fair tractor pull, he was “called away,” as his nephew put it.

One project he never got to finish was turning a 1926 IH 6 Speed Speedster Pickup into a Beverly Hillbillies truck, but thanks to Jim and Ruth Metz, owners of Ooga Brewing Company, it now is displayed across the street from Ooga, and Rusty has found a final home.

After his accident, Post happily accepted the nickname Flat Farmer, and now, thanks to the sharing of a story by a nephew, he received a beer named after him. They are keeping memories alive, one beer at a time.