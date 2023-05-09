Depicting mothers as less than stellar is done in books and movies on occasion, but it seems rather cruel to bad mouth a mother in a normal conversation. I hear mothers being praised all the time. I smile and nod. Acknowledging that my own mother would not have won any mother of the year awards, I remain silent. With all due respect, my mom wasn’t always the most compassionate of parents. Her words could be harsh and hurtful at times, and consensus building in the family wasn’t her forte.

I know now she was doing the best she could, and by the time I was in college it was water over the dam. Once I married, I resigned myself to who she was, flaws and all. She was the grandmother of my children and I realized how little I knew about her own childhood and parents.

My teaching career included many classes on positive interaction, communication skills and taking charge of one’s own life — assertiveness training. One of my assignments for the participants was to pick someone who was a thorn on the rosebush of life and find three good things about them. I always assigned myself anything I assigned to a class, so I chose my mother.

It wasn’t hard at all to find three good things I admired about her.

My mother was a hard worker. She would clean and cook like a banshee and take part-time jobs that came along that suited her fancy and broadened her horizons. They also gave her independence and padded the family’s income.

She was a great friend. Her network was everything from bowling teams to card clubs to neighbors and of course, extended family. They all knew they could count on her and she was always there for them.

She had a sense of humor that never quit. Creative and imaginative, she entertained with a flair, came up with skits and activities that kept people guessing and food that brought joy to all around her. She was fun.

Those were my three good things. It’s easy as time goes by to let the negative slip into the background and focus on the lighter side of those who wrote our history and shaped our childhood. It’s also a choice to not fall into the undesirable traits and instead model our own behavior after those whom we admire.

If she annoyed me or withheld the truth, I would remind myself that it wasn’t about me. When she would smoke and drink too much, I would remember her work ethic and good humor. As she aged, she mellowed, and it became easier to find out more about who she was and who she was becoming. She poured the same energy and interest she had in her career into her new hobbies and crafts. She was interested in learning new things, acquiring new skills and using her intellect.

Her greatest regret was not being able to finish high school, much less go on to college or a trade school. She was pulled out of school to help on the farm as her older siblings married and moved away. She would have loved to have the social life and challenges that come with continuing education.

She was a cashier and hostess for the last 25 years of her working life, combining her accounting skills and her social prowess. She did everything with great gusto, so this suited her well. She debunked myths about aging before that was even a thing.

Once when she was in the hospital, she wanted me to call a few of her friends to let them know where she was. I told her I’d have to go get her address book and she promptly recited number after number of a dozen friends. While I used speed dial, she used her brain.

This was true with not only addresses, but ZIP codes and recipes, birthdays and bank accounts. She was smart, she worked hard, she was a good friend. Not everyone has to be a perfect mother, they just have to be the best they can be. I’m sure she was. Happy Mother’s Day to all.