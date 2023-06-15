The eyes of the nation, at least in political circles, will have a laser focus on Wisconsin through the next 18 months or so as it takes those first steps in the run up to the 2024 fall elections. Wisconsin had basically been out of the national radar for elections for some time. The last presidential Republican winner before 2016, was Ronald Reagan in his 1984 re-election landslide, though a couple votes were close. The Badger state is gonna be a-rockin’ in ’24.

Wisconsin’s presence on the national stage exploded with the 2010 election cycle that saw Republicans take control across the board, including Scott Walker as governor, Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate, and large legislative majorities in both chambers. The introduction of what would become Act 10 and other measures creating a great political divide brought Wisconsin politics to the national forefront. The State Capitol building was occupied for several weeks by the union faithful, and it was difficult for those across the nation to watch the events unfold without taking sides, or understanding the divided political nature of the Badger state.

Wisconsin was ground zero for 2020, and there is no reason to think anything will be different in 2024. We also saw the massive attention and money that flowed into races in 2022, and the recent State Supreme Court race saw record spending.

We are amid convention season for the two major parties. The Democrats held their convention in Green Bay this past weekend, with Republicans gathering in La Crosse for their own festivities this upcoming weekend. I can’t speak from experience about what happens at a Democratic convention, but would be confident some of the logistical parts are similar. Delegations from across the state convene to do the party business, along with hearing speeches, platforms, networking and other activities.

The recent Democratic convention featured U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who recently announced her intent to seek a third term. A WBAY-TV story gave a few highlights of Baldwin’s speech to delegates where she talked about, “corporations paying their fair share,” and other worn-out Democratic talking points. The “fair share” comment never has an actual number or percentage. It’s simply a tool to stoke economic class warfare, invoking rich folks are wholly responsible for any economic challenges anyone faces. I have yet to find anyone possessing the Scrooge McDuck money pit that all corporate owners are alleged to have where they swim every day.

Baldwin is sure to have a rock solid opponent who will be able to carve into her non-existent record of action in Washington, D.C. for the last 12 years. (We’re now over 20 when including her time in the House). It’s apropos she took the seat long held by Herb Kohl, as he became well-noted for his lack of effort in his time in the Senate. I didn’t often agree with former Sen. Russ Feingold, but he did work, and traveled the state regularly.

A number of Republican folks have expressed interest in the Senate position, and it will be worth watching as candidates seek backing from the grassroots and dip their respective toes in the water to take on Baldwin. I really hope we can finally send her packing.

On the presidential side, most of the Democratic delegation appeared to back President Joe Biden. A WLUK-11 story interviewed Attorney General Josh Kaul, who stated “(Biden’s) track record is really remarkable.” I guess rampant inflation, runaway spending, chaos at our southern border and more escaped Kaul’s review.

Republicans will gather this weekend in La Crosse to conduct their own party business, attend trainings, network, hear speeches and more as they start to gear up to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee in mid-July of 2024. The Democrats held their National Convention there in 2020, but it was severely limited amid COVID restrictions. It should be full bore to pack Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin chock full of conservatives next year.

While we haven’t seen a great deal of movement on the Republican side for U.S. Senate, a number of candidates have stepped into the presidential fray. Former Vice President Mike Pence, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie are among the latest. A crowded field of hopefuls has joined former President Donald Trump in testing those waters, and how that will play out is a story all its own.

Regardless of your political affinities, you can be assured Wisconsin’s prominent place in what is sure to be a tumultuous election season is set in stone. Get yourself ready for a rockin’ year.