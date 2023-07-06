The brilliant flashes of Independence Day celebration have now fallen dim, and I hope all enjoyed celebrating our nation, and freedoms earned so valiantly by those who have gone before. Baseball has rounded the mid-season curve, with the Brewers in the hunt as MLB nears its All-Star break.

This time brings a flurry of decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court, as they adjourn at the end of June. While no decision was quite as impactful as last year’s Dobbs decision which returned the question of abortion back to the individual states, this year’s Supreme Court brought forth several late inning decisions sure to be hits for the American people.

Three decisions stood out among the rest that saw the conservative majority on the court stand together. If anyone wonders about the legacy of the presidency of Donald Trump, it is his impact in appointing three conservative justices that will continue to be felt as Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett have seats on the highest court bench.

In a calculated move designed to pander to young voters, President Joe Biden campaigned in 2020 vowing to “cancel at least $10,000 in federal student debt,” detailed in a June 30 Newsweek opinion piece. In late August 2022, just in time for the midterm elections in November, President Biden announced more detailed plans to forgive “$20,000 (for) Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for all other eligible borrowers.” There was significant blowback to this proposal, with many opining Biden and the executive branch lacked the legal authority to forgive these debts.

Biden and his allies knew from the start his plan had no hope of passing constitutional muster, but that wasn’t important. What was more important was gathering votes from student debt holders convinced that Biden was to be their relief, and largely embraced the idea. Line up youngsters with the promise of free money.

Several major cases were outlined by NPR’s Washington Desk on July 1. A challenge from the state of Nebraska took on the Biden administration, and in the Biden v. Nebraska case ruled, “federal law does not authorize the Department of Education to cancel such student loan debt.” Sorry kids, you may actually be required to pay back the funds you borrowed.

Cancelling student loan debt, especially under these tepid circumstances, runs counter to the fundamental principle that if you borrow money, you must repay it. This forgiveness program was a slap in the face to millions who have repaid their student loans, and those who honor their obligations. These loan programs also rely upon incoming payments to assist in new loan funding. The money isn’t created out of nothing, a concept few students seem to understand.

In another major case involving college students, the NPR story summarized affirmative action admissions policies at two universities, “violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.” The Students for Fair Admission sued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina arguing they could no longer “consider race as one of many factors in deciding which of the qualified applicants is to be admitted.” The cases addressed concerns at both a public university (UNC) and a private school (Harvard).

The rationale is simple. Applicants to a college or university are simply to be chosen based on their academic proficiency, special talents in various areas of academic rigor or athletics and more, with no “quotas” based on race, and that students should not be denied simply because of their race. Discrimination is discrimination. It was interesting to see social media light up with criticism, essentially saying minority students wouldn’t be able to make it in schools without affirmative action. Those types of statements are where the real racism lies.

The NPR story also outlined the case of 303 Creative v. Elenis. It referenced a Dec. 5, 2022, NPR story where a Colorado web designer sought to only design wedding websites “consistent with my faith.” The plaintiff argued other requests “would be unconstitutional compelled speech.” In another 6-3 decision along ideological lines, the court ruled in favor of the web designer. The case rightly drew many comparisons to the “wedding cake” case from Colorado, where the court ruled that a business does have the right to refuse service to a client who is asking them to violate their closely held religious beliefs. There is no lack of wedding cake makers, or wedding web site designers available to fill the requests for any type of union you desire. The court’s action was consistent with earlier rulings.

The Supreme Court, led by those conservative all-stars, delivered several solid hits this session for all. Folks in Wisconsin and across the nation can be thankful for their prudence. Let them keep swinging the bat for all Americans.