I don’t know if Gov. Tony Evers was ever a boxer, but one thing is certain: He knows how to hit Wisconsin citizens below the belt -- as in the pocketbook -- with some of his vetoes to the new state budget. A solid budget was passed out of the Republican-led Legislature after heavy lifting from the Joint Finance Committee. Wisconsin governors have one of the most powerful veto pens in the nation, and Evers made folks pay dearly with that power.

A July 7 WEAU News 13 story was among many offering details of Evers’ cutting blow to nearly all Wisconsin taxpayers when he chopped the legislative-approved substantial tax cut down to chump change. “Under the GOP plan as passed by the Legislature, (income) taxes would have been cut an average of $573 (per year), or just over 15%.” Evers then played a game of Lucy pulling the football on Charlie Brown with Wisconsin taxpayers.

Instead of a big cut, with Evers’ actions “income taxes will go down an average of $3 a month.” Evers had the hubris to say, “the GOP tax cut benefitted the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.” The audacity of that statement is that some of the tax cuts nixed by Evers were for “individuals earning more than $27,630 and couples filing jointly who make more than $36,840.”

Gov. Evers is saying anyone making more than $27,630, or a married couple making more than $36,840 is “wealthy,” and therefore underserving of any income tax relief despite a record budget surplus. This is insulting to every hard-working adult in our state. A July 7 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story blithely carried water for Evers reporting the “veto for $3.5 billion tax cut that focused relief for the state’s wealthiest residents.” With rampant inflation still ruling the roost causing many families to barely survive, the lack of tax relief shows an unparalleled obtuseness of what faces most folks in Wisconsin. Those who agreed with the governor need to be held accountable and shown the exit door next election cycle.

The State’s Legislative Fiscal Bureau conducted an analysis of the big tax cut from Republicans and sad pittance from Evers. The Republican plan would have lowered all rates and removed one of the tax brackets. Wisconsin folks need to understand Evers doesn’t want you to have more than $3 billion of your own money over the next two years, he wants it in state coffers. An average family would struggle to pay less than the $36 a year tax cut on one meal at their favorite spot. Compare that to $573, which would likely feed that same family for an entire month.

It’s hard to fathom why Evers would pass on another opportunity to brazenly take credit for no effort on his part in cutting taxes, as happened in the last budget cycle. Perhaps tax cuts are so counter to his nature he couldn’t abide it or was pressured from those on the left to avoid tax cuts.

You’d think that was bad enough, but it’s hardly the most noteworthy act of chicanery in the governor’s vetoes. Within the details of the budget outlining a $325 per pupil increase in education funding in each of the budget’s two years, Evers wryly struck through a hyphen, a few words and “20” in the text of the budget and committed the taxpayers of Wisconsin to a $325 per pupil increase in education funding until the year 2425. Yes. 402 years.

Evers is trying to convince Wisconsinites he has the authority to commit to funding increases in education spending for the next 400 years. It is utterly beyond comprehension. The Journal Sentinel story referenced earlier treated the move like it was an ordinary step. A July 6 Business Insider story nonchalantly called it “a creative veto.” The story had an unapologetic Evers saying, “he used his broad veto authority to provide school districts with predictable long term increases for the foreseeable future.”

Was this a double dare from the teacher’s unions that was so upset Evers had increased funding for school choice programs? The budget the governor signs is for a two-year period. That’s it. Was he using Common Core math to count to two? Utterly pathetic.

There are issues with other vetoes, but these are the most glaring. No on tax cuts, and property tax relief from increases in shared revenue will soon be history. Taxpayers of Wisconsin can look forward to unchecked property tax increases going forward. Securing increases for 400 years is the poster child for spending delusion. A great disservice has been brought about to the citizens of Wisconsin thanks to Evers. I can only hope folks are paying attention.