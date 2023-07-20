Time to grab the popcorn and take a seat for the excitement unfolding before you. In this case, it’s not only about the gripping and powerful film “Sound of Freedom,” which has captivated audiences across Wisconsin and the nation like few other cinematic offerings this summer. The drama can also be found in the vitriol spewed by many mainstream media pundits objecting to the film and its content. It’s hard to recall any film of recent vintage that has received so much blowback from elitist critics.

If you aren’t aware yet, “Sound of Freedom” is a compelling thriller that dives deeply into the sinister world of child trafficking. The movie has rocketed past expectations and played to packed theaters. The film also has a unique opportunity to assist others. If you haven’t seen it yet — it is well worth it. This is a gut-wrenching story about an interwoven criminal network that needs to be brought to the attention of more Americans and others across the globe.

The movie has been able to tap into the substantial social media network of largely conservative movements, and faith-based outlets, though the film itself is not “faith-based.” Using the term “faith-based” is a deliberate attempt to pigeonhole the movie as religious zealotry. Careful — don’t go in, there might be those Christian-type folks there seeking to proselytize you. Many are coordinating groups to take in the film en masse and hold discussions afterward on what steps people can take to get involved.

One might think a film brave enough to tackle a vile issue would be championed across any political or ideological spectrum. You’d be mistaken. Many liberal critics are working overtime to discredit the film, its actors and premise. Why is that? Why would someone object to shedding light on the dark world of child trafficking?

Some have gone after “Sound of Freedom” with relentless attacks and squalid attempts to link the film and its star, actor Jim Caviezel, to the fringe-right Q-Anon group that has spun a number of odd theories over the past few years. Among the saddest critiques came from the July 6 United Kingdom edition of “The Guardian.” The writer panned the film and lobbed shots at those who came out to see it. While trying to backpedal about why “Sound of Freedom” earned more than the latest incarnation of “Indiana Jones” on its July 4 opening day, the story said, “but for a fleeting moment this past Fourth of July, while the intended audience of Indy’s latest outing was presumably spending time with their families and friends at barbecues or in other social situations, an unoccupied fandom …claimed the day.” Those redneck, flag-waiving, MAGA Christians and their ilk had nothing better to do on the Fourth of July than come to the theater and spin a few tin-foil hat conspiracies. “The Rolling Stone” review bore the title, “’Sound of Freedom’ Is A Superhero Movie for Dads with Brainworms.“ Oof. I might find myself triggered.

The theater where I attended the movie on the Fourth of July was packed in mid-afternoon and would surmise you could have played the national anthem, and there wouldn’t have been a kneeler in the whole group, especially that day. According to a July 16 Forbes story, as of that date, the film had earned an astounding $85 million. Even in the short time since its July 4 release, “’Sound of Freedom’ is now the 18th highest-grossing film this year.”

The film is based on the true story of former Department of Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard. Whenever a film uses the term “based on a true story,” it is with the understanding the presentation is not a documentary. Folks understand there will be events and depictions tweaked to better fit into a comprehensive presentation of the story. A special message shared after the movie — stay for it if you haven’t seen the film — says the movie was made five years ago and had to overcome substantial hurdles to make it into theaters. Based on some of the film’s scenes, one might wonder whether controversies surrounding the late Jeffrey Epstein and his mysterious island played into the effort to quell the film’s release.

You can choose whether to believe the way trafficking is depicted in the film, and the individual stories. Regardless, the film shines light on a very dark and insidious industry that requires your attention. Solutions are often difficult to attain and complicated to execute with the variety of governments and groups involved. It should not however, dissuade us from a mission to help others achieve the “Sound of Freedom.”