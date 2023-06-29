Wisconsin is in an era of divided government, with Republicans holding solid majorities in both legislative chambers, and Democrat Tony Evers in the governor’s chair. This division, much like the divisive nature of our current culture, often means a stunted stalemate when initiatives are pushed by either side. Bipartisanship is often lacking, but we strive to move “forward.”

I remind folks these thoughts are penned several days before publication and will not include the whirlwind of proposals and debate that will accompany the final budget days. The deadline for Gov. Evers to sign the new budget is tomorrow, June 30. I chose commentary on the events of last week, focused on historic funding in school financing and shared revenues. The proposals were availed by the strength of the state’s financial status, largely brought about from the fiscal prudence of Republican majorities and the tireless work of the Joint Committee on Finance.

It’s easy to tell when an education-related proposal is worthy. Simply take the opposite position of the all-powerful teachers’ unions and know you’re on the right track. Such is the case with Wisconsin Act 11, signed by Gov. Evers last Tuesday. Perhaps it would have been apropos for a new law benefitting school choice programs to be this session’s “Act 10,” if only to rile up the union folk as a reminder of 2011’s Act 10.

A June 25 Washington Examiner story picked up details of the union beefs, as Wisconsin Education Association Council president Peggy-Wirtz Olsen said, “WEAC calls on you to veto these proposals when they come to your desk.” The Milwaukee Teachers Education Association echoed the old mantra “public tax dollars don’t belong in private schools, period.” It’s beyond time for the unions to understand and accept that school choice is here to stay, as they can outperform public schools. It’s more popular than ever and continuing to expand nationwide. It’s also beyond time the public school system learned to focus on fundamentals.

A June 21 Wisconsin Examiner story provided details regarding choice participant funding where K-8 students would increase from $8,300 (this year) to $10,271 in the 2024-25 school year, and 9-12 students go from $9,045 to $12,765 (in that same two-year period.) That’s super news for choice schools and their students. More funding may assist new schools in becoming part of the choice family. The legislation takes us a step closer to funding equity for the school choice participants, and that fight continues. The story reminded us “voucher enrollment caps (are) set to come off entirely in two years.” Three Milwaukee legislators joined Republicans in voting for the measure, perhaps due to the popularity of the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program.

To placate Evers, the legislation also included a large increase in spending for public schools. It “includes an increase of $1 billion in state aid to public K-12 schools, raising the per-pupil aid by $325 in each year of the biennium.” There are also substantial increases in special education funding, and other areas of concern for public schools.

Public schools continually complain about lack of funding. No amount is ever enough, they just “need more money.” Referendums aren’t enough. Three massive rounds of federal relief weren’t enough. Whopping tax increases aren’t enough. There’s never an actual dollar amount given that would be sufficient, akin to the “make the rich pay their ‘fair share’” diatribe. It’s not about the money, it’s about power, control and an agenda to be served. Well, here’s another billion dollars. One can only hope they’d use these funds wisely.

The Wisconsin Examiner story also detailed a historic increase in shared revenues from the state. Wisconsin Act 12 romped through the Senate, but the Assembly saw a few Republicans vote “no,” and several Democrats vote “yes.” The legislation “will dedicate 20% of the state’s sales tax to local government funding,” and brought praise from the Wisconsin Counties Association and League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

The most controversial aspects of the shared revenue measure impact the city and county of Milwaukee. It “gives Milwaukee and Milwaukee County the ability to enact, if two-thirds of their governing bodies approve, an additional 2% sales tax in Milwaukee and 0.4% tax in Milwaukee County.” It places “requirements to reintroduce police officers into MPS schools and for the city to maintain specified levels of law enforcement.” It “requires Milwaukee to hire an additional 165 police officers,” drawing criticism from Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression. A significant boost in law enforcement efforts in the state’s largest city is a welcome sight.

There’s much to like in these newly enacted measures, particularly surrounding school choice. A few exceptions, but I’ll take this as a step mirroring the state motto, “Forward.”