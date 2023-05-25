Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The mood is somber and stirring as the soldier marches the requisite 21 steps along the path in a smooth perfect cadence, eyes fixed forward with a steeled glare, his face motionless. The path is well worn with distinctive marks where they may change directions. The soldier coming on duty shares that same glare and resoluteness of purpose as they inspect the weapon to be passed in a gripping ceremony.

The changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony in Arlington, Virginia, is a ceremony all Americans should experience.

You arrive at the location of the tomb having walked across a large swath of the cemetery where the hills and grasses are adorned with thousands of tombstones of fallen American soldiers. Conversation is naturally muted in this place of reverence as you try to fathom that each one of the white stones represents a fallen hero who is connected to fellow soldiers and generations of families. A stark silence pervades over the ceremony itself, pierced only by the clacking of the soldier’s heels, and orders for the next movement.

Nearly 5,000 miles away, a similar experience awaits visitors to the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor, just outside of Honolulu, Hawaii. The monument sits atop the sunken ship which lies as the gravesite for more than 1,000 soldiers who were aboard the Arizona at the time of the fateful attack by the Japanese on Dec. 7, 1941.

Much like at Arlington, words are few and most often whispered out of respect and admiration. There is an eerie stillness as you gaze into the harbor and see the ship from above, knowing many brave men are held below.

The ending of World War II in the Pacific arena became a focus of discussion recently as President Joe Biden visited Japan for several days as part of the G7 summit. Prior to leaving for Japan, Biden had been asked whether he would offer an apology to Japan for dropping two atomic bombs — the first on Hiroshima, and several days later on Nagasaki — that finally produced a Japanese surrender in August 1945.

A May 19 Los Angeles Times story provided some backdrop to the visit made by Biden and other world leaders to the Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima. During the visit “Biden and his foreign counterparts placed wreaths of white flowers at the foot of the memorial.” Similar to President Barack Obama’s visit in 2016, Biden “did not include a U.S. apology for dropping bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

President Biden chose correctly. An apology now would have been tremendously disrespectful to the guttural and difficult decision made in 1945 for the method used to ultimately save millions of both Japanese and American lives. It’s been well documented the decision by the Americans was at least in part based on the protracted and bloody battle for control of the island of Okinawa, a strategic island just south of Japan. A battle on the Japanese mainland would have been far worse for both sides. An apology at this time would be dishonoring the tremendous sacrifice made by millions of American men and women to preserve our most essential freedoms.

Many issues get caught up in the lens of 2023 political correctness that no longer bear the understanding of the context of those decisions or other factors. We must respect decisions by those leaders at the time they were made.

Next Monday, the nation celebrates Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to the summer season. Many will find themselves traveling, firing up the grill, and otherwise occupied in leisurely activities amid a three-day weekend for many. Those freedoms we will enjoy this weekend were made possible only because of the tremendous sacrifice made by those whom this holiday honors. Without their sacrifice, there would be no Memorial Day to celebrate.

In thousands of American communities, we will see Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the fallen take place as they have for decades. Those events will carry much of the same somber and stirring tone as one would experience at Arlington or Pearl Harbor. A 21-gun salute by veterans of all types of conflicts may pierce the morning silence. Their steps may not be as precise as the Honor Guard at Arlington, but no less rooted in conviction and honor toward their fallen brethren.

Take time this Memorial Day to remember those fallen soldiers who have made your freedom possible today.