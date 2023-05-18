What’s the condition of free speech on college campuses today? Vibrant and healthy with a robust range of ideas? Or is it in critical condition with little chance of survival? Forgiving the medical analogy, a recent action taken by Milwaukee’s Medical College of Wisconsin shows free speech on college campuses is clinging to life support.

A May 10 College Fix story provided a narrative to events that unfolded at the Medical College. “The Wisconsin Association of Scholars planned to rent the private college’s facilities for a May 12 event with National Association of Scholars expert John Sailer and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.” The panel, intended as a discussion on “diversity, equity and inclusion in medicine and the sciences,” included Assembly Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, chairman of the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities.

However, in a May 4 letter, Medical College of Wisconsin president John Raymond decided to “rescind the use of our facilities.” The rationale was concern that the symposium would “jeopardize the safety of our MCW community.” It stated discussions about the “purpose of the WAS symposium have become unacceptably disruptive.” Screenshots of a petition from faculty and students of the Medical College of Wisconsin included in John Sailer’s May 5 tweets stated, “the message and agenda of the Wisconsin Association of Scholars and John Sailer are antithetical to our mission.” The petition is “based upon the keynote speaker’s focus on denouncing DEI initiatives in academics.”

The academic elites at Medical College of Wisconsin caved to pressure that someone on the campus may hear a viewpoint different from their own. The panel likely would have hit a nerve regarding the efficacy of the myriad diversity, equity and inclusion efforts running rampant through everyday culture, the workplace, and more. What is wrong with a discussion of the impact of those programs? Are academics afraid scrutiny and tough analysis will reveal ineffectiveness? While not intended as a criticism of the substantive medical training at the Medical College of Wisconsin, as with many other instances around the state and nation, free speech lost this time and the Medical College needs to rethink its stance.

A May 10 opinion piece on wispolitics.com by Rep. Amanda Nedweski, R-Pleasant Prairie, reminded taxpayers, “the Republican-led Joint Finance Committee voted to allocate $7 million to the Medical College of Wisconsin.” She also underscored Rep. Murphy, “hosting a series of informational hearings across the state focused on campus free speech.” Ideally, we’ll see more forums when colleges ramp up again this fall.

Reaction to the event reminded me of an experience at UW-Milwaukee in April 2022, when I attended a talk featuring Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens of Turning Point USA. I shared thoughts in an April 28, 2022, column. Malcontents at UW-Milwaukee set off a false fire alarm and implored the gathered crowd to exit the building immediately. The speakers were accustomed to shenanigans at their events, and the crowd remained seated. No fire. Just a sad and juvenile attempt at disruption.

We can recall a turbulent event right after the 2016 presidential election when conservative commentator Ben Shapiro visited Madison. Democrats and liberals were still in a full state of shock that Donald Trump had won the presidency, and their furor carried over to that night. The Badger Herald covered the event that evening, where protester Rose Klein said “Shapiro’s presence on campus is a threat to underprivileged populations’ sense of safety.” There were widespread references to Shapiro’s supposed “white supremacy,” which in the end are rather ironic, as Shapiro is Jewish.

Issues of free speech on college campuses aren’t limited to Wisconsin. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression released their latest College Free Speech rankings last September. Among the conclusion were, “Majorities say campus speakers with non-liberal viewpoints should not be allowed on campus.” Findings were that “42% of conservative students often feel uncomfortable speaking freely, compared to 13% of liberal students.” Among specific topics, “60% do not support allowing (a speaker) who says abortion should be completely illegal,” and numbers were even higher for more controversial topics.

The stifling of free speech, especially when targeted at specific points of view, is reprehensible. Kids need to hear viewpoints other than those droned into them in our highly progressive and liberal public schools. When and where will kids ever hear conservative viewpoints? Certainly not on our campuses. Our colleges and universities once stood as bedrocks for the free exchange of ideas and opinions, intended to stir young minds into critical thinking about all sides of controversial issues. If we fail to act, free speech on campuses will die a slow death.