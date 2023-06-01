Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The calendar has moved to June and the clock is winding down as the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance enters the final month of the budget crafting process. The deadline for the next two-year budget is June 30.

The committee forges on in its grinding tasks. A myriad of numbers floated amid flurries of discussion. With Republicans holding the majority in both legislative chambers, the 16-member committee consists of 12 Republicans and four Democrats.

The proceedings can get rather contentious, as reported in a May 24 Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story. In his February budget proposal, Gov. Tony Evers “proposed creating a $243 million program that would provide 12 weeks of paid family leave for public and private sector workers.” Republicans had “stripped (the proposal) out of the state budget earlier this spring.” It’s not going anywhere this budget cycle. Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, had his microphone turned off when he tried to push the idea once again. Senate co-chair Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, “repeatedly asked Democrats to stop talking about the paid family leave measure.” There’s still much work to be done that should focus on remaining items.

Evers’ “planned to allocate $243 million in one-time funding for the effort, but employees and employers would also have contributed to a fund (to make) the program self-sufficient by 2026.” Employers control their benefit packages for employees, and employees know the benefits available when agreeing to work for an employer. Businesses already struggling to survive can’t afford a mandated program.

A measure with significant statewide impact is the state’s shared revenue proposal. According to a May 18 Spectrum News1 story, it would provide “an increase in aid to local governments of at least 15%. Previously, a minimum of 10% was proposed.” There’s still some work to be done as points of contention remain, outlined in a May 24 wispolitics.com story. The shared revenue bill passed the Assembly, with Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, saying, “we are done negotiating.” However, Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, “countered negotiations would continue.”

The city and county of Milwaukee are among the ongoing discussion points, as the Assembly-passed version of the “bill would allow Milwaukee County to impose an additional 0.375% sales tax and the city to implement a new 2% sales tax to meet pension obligations, but only if voters approve the tax increases by referendum.“ A May 24 Associated Press story states, “the Senate version of the bill would allow local elected officials to vote on approving an increase.” Sen. Lena Taylor argued Milwaukee “should have a higher percentage increase in shared revenue.” The wispolitics story also reports, “Milwaukee currently receives $217.5 million a year out of the $630.4 million set aside for towns, villages, and cities.” This means our largest city, with about 10% of the state’s population, receives almost 35% of the state’s municipal shared revenue.

The AP story also described the tenuous condition of Milwaukee’s overall financial picture. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, “without question, my city’s budgetary situation is dire.” It further states, “without an increase in state aid, the city faces potential bankruptcy in 2025.” Looks like the trolley pushed by former Mayor Tom Barrett wasn’t the solution to Milwaukee’s financial woes.

Financial troubles facing Milwaukee aren’t just within the city and county budgets. Major League Baseball is asking the Milwaukee Brewers to make an estimated $448 million in repairs to American Family Field. A May 24 wisportsheroic.com story said, “the Brewers (need) to repair American Family Field to ensure it remains an MLB-caliber ballpark,” citing the deteriorating condition of the Oakland-Alameda County Stadium that is spurring the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas. It’s worth noting the A’s stadium opened in 1966.

A Feb. 18 Journal Sentinel story broke down components of repairs needed adding up to $448 million. This seems like a massive cost, considering the initial construction price tag of about $400 million when it opened in 2001. Gov. Evers had proposed $290 million in assistance in his initial budget request, but Republicans balked at the idea. New taxes levied in southeast Wisconsin will also be on the table for potential funding, as suggested by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, relayed in a May 25 Journal Sentinel story.

Establishing top priorities isn’t easy. The Joint Committee on Finance will have to make tough choices as time moves closer to June 30. Transparency, fairness, accountability and more money in our own pockets are key components of these discussions. With solid leadership in place in the form of co-chairs Sen. Marklein and Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, we can be confident they’ll get the job done in solid fashion and present a budget to Gov. Evers to sign that works for all Wisconsinites.