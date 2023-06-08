Whatever became of the day where you could simply walk into a store and buy what you wanted without any kind of social justice messaging? When most Americans want to buy a product or use a service, don’t they just want that product or service without some sort of overt political agenda? That option has become increasingly rare in today’s divided society amid volatile culture wars.

Now that we’re into Pride Month, we are inundated with corporate logos now adorned in a variety of derivations of the rainbow flag, or advertisements featuring rainbows and discussing “allyship” and other terms designed to show a company is actively supporting the agenda pushed by the various progressive groups.

Since Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers took office in 2019, the gay pride flag has flown over the state Capitol for the entirety of the month of June. Since 2021, that flag has gotten even fancier, and is now called the “progress” pride flag, as it includes several additional colors and symbols to represent other groups. Many companies across the state and nation are flying this political flag on their corporate flagpoles through the month of June. It is my opinion they should simply fly the American flag and the flag of the state of Wisconsin.

We see corporate controversies play out in real time across the nation. We all know what happened to Bud Light beer — often the choice of the everyday working man. Executives looking for a new marketing twist teamed up with “influencer” Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender person who often parades around like a pre-teen girl. The average Joe Bud Light drinker was abandoned. The marketing ploy failed miserably, and now you can’t give away Bud Light.

Target stores caught the ire of many when they promoted “tuck-friendly“ swimwear, and has suffered financial losses. The North Face, a supplier of outdoor gear, caught backlash for featuring a drag queen for their “Summer of Pride” campaign. According to a May 24 New York Post story, the commercial starts off with a garishly-dressed person saying, “Hi, it’s me, Pattie Gonia, a real-life homosexual.” Continuing, “I’m here with The North Face. We are here to invite you to come out ... in nature with us.” Use of the phrase “come out” was certainly deliberate. Why did the person have to state their sexual preference at the start of the commercial? Why would anyone care?

The list could go on and on. Many companies are finally realizing most American consumers simply want to make their purchases in peace without anyone having to be concerned about gender identity, or sexual attraction. What you do, how you feel, how you identify — that’s your own business. It does not mean anyone is hateful, intolerant, or any of the other pejorative terms so easily thrown around. We all know those who practice lifestyles different than our own, and many whose world views are far different.

Detailed in a June 2 Washington Examiner column, the Los Angeles Dodgers initially invited the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” for their “pride night” slated for June 16, then rescinded the invite due to backlash from the Catholic community for the despicable way the “Sisters” belittle the Catholic faith. After severe uproar from the LGBT community, the “Sisters” were re-invited. The story opined, “there is no in-between position. You can embrace the LGBT movement in every single one of its forms or you can suffer the left’s wrath.” I thought the L.A. Dodgers were just a baseball team. Can’t we just pine for the days of Vin Scully as the Dodger broadcaster and watch a game?

We’ve also heard of companies asking if employees are willing to take surveys regarding their own “identification” information. Companies may also have special affinity groups as well. It’s interesting to learn from sources that some schools encourage teachers to post some type of rainbow sticker at their classrooms, as a sign of a “safe space” for children. All classrooms should inherently be “safe spaces” for all children regardless. While presented as voluntary, some teachers might be afraid of not displaying such a sticker or notice for fear of backlash or reprisal.

It won’t stop there — we’ll see the progress pride flag continue to grow as more supposedly marginalized groups seek their own stripe on the flag. We have a flag that already incorporates the inclusion of each and every American. The colors are red, white and blue. Thirteen stripes, and the field of blue contains an array of 50 white stars. It is there for all Americans. Let’s have companies stay in their wheelhouses, and Americans use their dollars as they want.