Sometimes I wonder if it’s a pipedream to assume all corporations and employees will eventually work together to ensure both sides prosper. That would be when corporations all guarantee a fair, living wage for their workers while also making a profit that contributes to the companies’ success and growth. If that were the case, there wouldn’t be a need for unions.

According to an article in the Library of Congress Research Guides, “The National Labor Union was founded on August 20, 1866, in Baltimore, Maryland. It was the first attempt to create a national labor group in the United States and one of their first actions was the national call for Congress to mandate an 8-hour workday.”

Railroad companies were the first to be affected, and they protested, but after years of court battles, in 1917 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the railroad union to mandate an 8-hour a day and 40-hour a week rule with the stipulation that overtime be paid for any hours worked beyond that.

That was positive, but over the years, some unions became greedy and over-bearing, making it almost impossible to fire incompetent or unqualified workers. That gave all unions a bad name even those that didn’t deserve it.

I remember it being an issue when we lived in northern Minnesota. There was a teacher who was obviously incompetent as well as being outright objectionable when it came to her actions not only after school, but also on school grounds. I won’t go into details, but her actions set bad examples. Trying to get her fired was a massive undertaking because of her union. Parents eventually succeeded in getting her removed, but it should have been immediately obvious to everyone that she deserved it.

Things like that are not beneficial to anyone and unions are no exception. Fighting against unfair firings is one thing — defending incompetence or a disregard for others’ rights is another.

Unfortunately, some company leaders, like some individuals everywhere, lump all unions and their members together and make decisions based on bias. They don’t look at the details of each case or consider both sides.

That’s also an issue that concerns political parties. Too often, public perception is based on the actions and/or the words of a few of their members. And, unfortunately, those who are the loudest and most obnoxious on both sides get the most attention in the news while moderate voices are often suppressed or ignored.

That’s why ordinary people need to speak up. They can do this in various ways. One way is to write a letter to the editor to a local newspaper. Another way is to attend local meetings of the political parties and respectfully make their feelings known. Respectfully communicating with city council members or the leaders of their parties by phone or email are also good options. I’ve never failed to receive a response when I did that. If enough of us contacted them, those leaders would realize where their constituents stand on the issues that are important to them. If nobody reaches out to them, how are they to know what we think or need?

Of course, voting in every election is one of the most powerful ways to send a message, but sometimes that’s too late. When someone is running for office they tend to be more amenable to suggestions because they want to win.

But voters have the responsibility to research the candidates’ backgrounds and past actions. When it comes to local elections, it also helps to attend meetings, to listen and make our feelings known. If we don’t do it, the extremists are the only ones they hear.

So, favorable election results don’t depend solely on the candidates. They depend on all of us who care enough about elections to vote for those who are the most qualified and who represent the will of the majority of those in their districts. We can’t do that without the information we need to make a wise choice.

That takes some time and some work. If we aren’t willing to expend that time, we get what we deserve and shouldn’t be surprised if the wrong person gets elected.

So read up on the candidates by Googling their names and reading about their views and past actions. That’s one of the best ways to preserve our democracy.