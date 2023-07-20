Do you consider yourself a role model? If you’re a parent, you are definitely one. That also goes for teachers, administrators in any organization, politicians, actors and actresses, newscasters, athletes and you, whoever you are.

Most of us are, and have been, role models for someone else. Whether we’re positive role models, or negative ones is up to us and depends on how we deal with obstacles. It can also depend on how we deal with success.

Positive role models inspire others by example. They have often overcome difficulties to achieve success. When they can’t overcome them, they choose alternatives that don’t make the situation worse, and they don’t whine or complain to their friends.

They also listen to their friends when those friends need an empathetic ear and help them out if possible. Sometimes just being there for someone helps them move on.

Parents are the most obvious role models. Their children notice how they react to both good and bad situations. When they see a parent praise someone for a success, they learn kindness and appreciation for the good in the world. If they see a parent react to situations with anger or violence, they may feel that’s the right reaction even when it makes the situation worse. In that case, they’re also likely to feel frightened. If they see a parent react with calmness they learn that they can control their emotions, so they won’t make a bad situation worse.

My parents and good friends have been positive role models, but my sister Sandy was the best role model I can imagine. Born with cerebral palsy, she could never walk, stand alone, feed herself, or even scratch her own nose. Her disabilities were all physical — her intelligence was never affected. Nor were her compassion for others, her amazing sense of humor, her persistence or her listening skills.

Quote Box My parents and good friends have been positive role models, but my sister Sandy was the best role model I can imagine. Born with cerebral palsy, she could never walk, stand alone, feed herself, or even scratch her own nose.

She was the best listener I’ve ever known. As someone spoke to her, her eyes bored into theirs and her expressions told them she understood and empathized with everything they said or felt. Unlike many people, you knew she was truly listening to your side of the issue and not just thinking of what to say in response. She’d have made an excellent therapist.

Her emotions were obvious while she listened. When we were both young we’d play make-believe and act out dramas. Once, while we were playing cowboys, she pretended to have a baby — it was really a doll baby — and I pretended to be a mean sheriff, come to take it away. When I did, she burst out crying — real tears — and I started to laugh. Then, with her one manageable foot, she kicked me and then she started laughing. Soon, we were laughing so hard I was afraid she’d fall out of her chair.

Because our dad worked from home so he could lift her when needed — our mother weighed only 84 pounds — there was an electric typewriter in his office. One day, Sandy asked to be left alone at the typewriter and I waited outside the door. I would ask her every ten minutes or so if she was done, and she’d yell, “No!” That went on for what seemed forever, but finally, she yelled “OK,” and I opened the door and went in to see what she’d typed. Her face was red and sweaty, but her smile was radiant. She’d typed, “Dear Patty,”

It wasn’t long before she started typing poems and eventually we put them into a spiral-bound book which I have beside me as I write.

When she was 44, she got cancer and no treatment would have helped. Although she’d never been able to walk, use both hands, or speak so most people could understand her, she remained positive. As she was dying, she smiled up at me and said, “I’ve had a wonderful life.” Those were her last words and I’ll never forget them or how she handled, with grace and humor, some of the most depressing situations that could happen to anyone. So, whenever I feel down, I think of her words and how she accepted all of life while brightening the lives of those around her.

The night of the day our mother died, I laid down beside Sandy after she was in bed. We agreed that whichever one of us died first, we’d leave a sign if everything was good “over there.” She kept the promise. It would take a book to explain all of the signs she gave me after her death that it was much better than good.

It would be hard to have a better role model than Sandy.