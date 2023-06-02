It would take several columns to mention all the times I’ve moved, the places I’ve lived and what I learned from each of them. Overall, I learned that each area is different and until you live there you can’t tell what the people will be like. Sometimes a place’s reputation is judged unfairly by a few, yet, in reality, everyone can have a different experience.

Living in the dorm at Kent State in Ohio, gave me a new perspective on almost everything. Because I was a freshman, I couldn’t choose my roommates. One was a junior who slept in the nude. I’m sure the firefighters outside the window were entertained as we scrambled from bed during a fire drill to shut the drapes. But she turned out to be a great roommate.

My other roommate was a freshman like me and spent all her free time writing letters home. Even though we had a very small room, she insisted that nobody ever step on her fuzzy, pink rug. She and I had to share a dresser and she drew a line down the middle of the top of it and dared anyone to put anything on her side. She had a photo of a boy on it which she claimed was her boyfriend. We later learned he was her brother. When I saw her on campus, I said hello, but she ignored me. Thankfully, she didn’t return second quarter.

When break was over and I returned to my room, I saw a suitcase with the name “Judith” on it. When she came to the room, I said, “Hi, Judy.” She straightened up stiffly and said, “My name is JUDITH!” I thought, “Oh brother.” But she actually turned out to be fun. That’s when I learned not to make snap judgements about people.

When my husband was in the army, we lived outside of Yorktown, Virginia, for about four months. Just down from our apartment was Wormley Creek that flowed into the Chesapeake Bay. Off our landlords’ dock I learned how to catch and cook blue crabs. Out in the bay, I caught flounder, a flatfish that seems to have two eyes on the top of its head.

When we moved from Ohio to northern Minnesota I was amazed at how friendly the people were. Almost everyone blew their horn and waved when you saw them on the road. One day I was driving to Bigfork from our farm about 14 miles away. It started raining, and the road became instantly icy. Before I could slow down, the car slid into the ditch. Before I could get out of the car, two people had stopped to help. Together, they attached chains to the bumper of my car, and I was out in a few minutes.

Because it was the least populated place I’d ever lived, I didn’t expect more than a few people at the welcome party a neighbor threw for us. We were astounded to see their home filled with people, many of whom lived more than 10 miles away. They brought gifts galore: a large box of turkey eggs, baby clothes and toys for our 3-month-old son and packages filled with venison and beef.

We quickly learned that a neighbor was a neighbor even if they lived 10 miles away. They all told us to call if we needed anything, including advice as to how to live in a part of the country that got several feet of snow at a time and where the temperature often dropped to minus 40 or 50 degrees in the winter. The only thing they forgot to warn us about was how many mosquitoes there were every June. Too many.

After 10 years there, during which my husband worked full-time at a juvenile detention camp, he decided he wanted to farm full-time, so we sold our beef farm and bought a dairy farm further south, a few miles from Sebeka, Minnesota. There, it was almost impossible to get to know the neighbors. They all had dairy farms of their own and nobody had time to socialize. We also learned that dairy farming was a 12-hour-a-day job. So, after three years we moved to the mountains of North Carolina where he managed a 200-cow dairy farm, and I raised the calves.

There, we got days off, but soon found out that the natives did not like Yankees. Our children were horribly picked on just because they were northerners and liked to read on the bus. The drivers, who were high school students, did nothing about it. When we told the principal, he said they’d have to learn to stand up for themselves. Against 15 or more kids? So, we moved to the Baraboo area where things were much better. We never regretted it.