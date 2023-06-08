Cellphones are everywhere.

I’ve even seen babies playing with them in grocery stores. I see people walking down the street, passing beautiful, flowering shrubs or interesting architecture while their eyes are on their phones. The saddest example I’ve ever seen of cellphone addiction was when a first-grader saw his mother who’d come to pick him up after school. His face was radiant with happy expectation when he saw her get out of the car. Then his face fell when he saw her staring at her phone the whole time she walked toward the school.

I see toddlers in grocery carts who ignore everything around them as they stare at their mother’s phones as she shops. Instead of looking at the whole array of colorful produce, boxes of food or other shoppers, they’re staring at a phone.

According to the recent opinion column on wiscnews.com, “Cellphones are creating a generation of disengaged youth,” by Richard Kyte, “A report from Common Sense Media revealed that in 2021, tweens and teens (8 to 18 years old) spent an average of 8 hours and 39 minutes each day in front of a screen.”

It continues, “We are raising a generation of children who are more disengaged from the world around them than any generation in history. It doesn’t matter whether they are using social media, texting or playing games on their phones. While their minds are occupied by what’s on the screen they are not attending to the real world.”

But, it’s not just children who are addicted to cellphones. It’s a large majority of adults, too. We all see it every day: They get out of their cars and immediately stare at their phones as they walk. Godzilla could be passing them, and they’d never notice. They could pass the president of the United States or a famous movie star and never know it.

OK, I know I’m old fashioned and behind the times. And I’m thankful for that. I love walking in the woods and seeing all the different kinds of trees. When I’m walking in town, I like looking in shop windows and seeing different kinds of people as I walk. I’m perfectly content without a phone in my hand.

In fact, I wouldn’t have one except that my daughter bought one for me when I travel. And, I admit it does come in handy during those times. Otherwise, it’s off and my landline is sufficient.

When I’m walking somewhere, I love looking at the sky and all the different cloud formations. In town, I enjoy seeing all the different yards, shrubs and architecture. In the woods — well there’s always beauty in the woods: wildflowers, towering trees, lots of birds, rock formations, and, if I’m lucky, some deer. I once saw a coyote leap off a tall rock and run when it saw me coming. On a well-worn deer trail in a northern Minnesota woods, I once saw fresh, steaming bear droppings. I admit I turned around and took off for home as fast as I could.

Later, I learned that black bears very rarely attack humans unless a dog is involved. But, even when a dog accompanies someone it’s extremely rare to be attacked by a black bear. Plus, if someone is attacked, a cellphone would be useless.

I really pity the children of parents who put phone use over interactions with their spouses and kids. But, I pity the parents even more. They’re missing a large part of their children’s lives by not observing and sharing how they develop, communicate, laugh and play. Those years will never return.

But, we can’t turn back the clock. We can, however, insist on moderation when it comes to cellphone usage. More and more parents are insisting that phones are turned off during meals. And, they don’t let their young children take phones to bed with them. The reasons for that should be obvious.

But, of course, cellphones aren’t all bad. They’re extremely useful for directions when driving somewhere we’ve never been. They’re important if we have an accident, get lost or need to contact someone to tell them we’re going to be later than expected. And, we can be notified if there’s an accident ahead and we need to detour.

I confess I don’t have, or want, a smartphone, even though I’ve seen how amazing they are and how much you can learn or discover because of them. But, I figure I’ve lived this long without and have been perfectly happy. Besides, I’m addicted enough to my computer.