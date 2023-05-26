Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When I was in the first grade, a red-haired girl in my class called me a name. I can’t remember now what it was, but it had to do with me being skinny.

I’d been called “toothpick” a few times on the bus. But somehow that didn’t bother me because I knew the kids and knew they weren’t being mean. Still, for many years after that, I didn’t have much respect for red-headed people. In other words, I was prejudiced.

The Oxford Dictionary defines prejudice as a “preconceived opinion that is not based on reason or actual experience.” Though my feeling was based on only one experience, it carried over for many years. I obviously got over it since I married a red-headed man when I was in my 20s.

But not everyone gets over their prejudices and, even if they are good people overall, they may still judge others by those pre-judgments. I saw that in the ‘60s in the state of Virginia while my husband was stationed there in the army. We rented a lovely apartment over a three-car garage near Yorktown. Down a slope beyond the back door was a dock on a creek that flowed into Chesapeake Bay where I often caught fish and crabs while my husband was on base.

Our landlords were extremely nice people. The wife and I developed a close friendship and often went shopping together.

One day we were walking down a street when she looked into a café and said, “I still can’t get used to it.” I asked her what she meant, and she pointed to the café where white and Black people were sitting at the counter. “I can’t get used to them in the same restaurants that we use.”

Since I was from the north, which had been integrated for years, and since she was one of the nicest people I knew, I was shocked. How could someone so kind be so prejudiced?

I asked her if she knew any Black people, and she said she didn’t. I was about to judge her, but then realized I hadn’t known any until I went to college and met several Black girls who lived on my hallway in the dorm. They were just the same as all the white girls I knew, and we all often partied together.

But until then, the only Black people I’d known were the cleaning ladies we’d had. I also remembered that mom always washed their silverware separately. So I guess my mother was also prejudiced, though she always treated them well. After she died, they told me how much they’d loved her. But I suddenly wondered if they’d ever noticed that she’d washed their utensils after she’d washed ours.

Unfortunately, our experiences and backgrounds have a big influence on our opinions. If we were raised to hate, fear, avoid or sneer at a certain group, there’s a good chance that will determine our feelings about those groups even if there’s no evidence to support those feelings. Once we get to know them on an individual basis, our feelings about an entire group will probably change.

Unfortunately, we still see prejudices against certain groups which often leads to fear, hatred and violence. Jewish people experienced that in Germany back in the ‘30s and ‘40s, and millions of them lost their lives in concentration camps. Gypsies were also murdered because they were different. And in many different places today, Christians, Muslims and other groups are tortured, jailed or exterminated because one or a few of them committed crimes against a person or persons who happened to be in the majority.

Many of man’s prejudices are based on hearsay, or on one experience with a person from a group that’s different than our own. In today’s world, that often means political differences. Those differences can negatively affect relations between friends, relatives or neighbors. But only if we let them.

We can agree to disagree and leave politics out of every communication with friends or relatives who differ with our political beliefs. We can dwell on what we have in common, what we enjoy together, and happily reminisce about the past as we enjoy mutual activities in the present.

Or we can bring up the touchy subject and destroy what was a great relationship. As always, it’s up to us.