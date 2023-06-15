I wrote the following in June 2012, and have now decided that nothing I’d write to graduates now would differ from what I wrote then. So, here it is:

As you prepare to face the world wouldn’t it be helpful if you knew what we old duffers have discovered over the years? I know, you’ll still have to learn from experience, but we can’t help wanting to make it easier for you. It seems a shame to keep secret the things we learned from that gritty thing called life. So, this is stuff I wish I had known when I was your age. It’s not very organized. Life isn’t organized. Get used to it.

You’ll learn not to fret about the little stuff. Zits aren’t important. Neither are the brands of clothing you wear, so forget about labels and save your money.

Everyone who loves you is important. Don’t neglect them. Take care of yourself. You can’t help anyone else if you’re a mess.

Remember that humans are both the strongest and the most fragile creatures on earth, so treat them with respect. If you intentionally hurt someone, you’re only making yourself smaller.

Be the person you’d most admire and the rest will fall into place. Be open to new ideas. Laugh a lot. Don’t be afraid to fight for your ideals.

Remember this – the more education and experience you get, the more choices you’ll have in life. Whether you go to tech school, college, or head right into a permanent job, your willingness to learn and discover will lead you to the kind of life you seek. It may take a while before you find your niche. Follow your heart in this; when time disappears as you work at something, when you’re lost in what you’re doing and hate to quit, that’s probably your calling – at least for the time being.

I’ve seen the results of the choices my high school classmates made. Some of them are still in the same town, hanging out with many of the same friends they had in school. They valued security and weren’t too keen on change. For years they worked steadily at the same jobs and are retired now, spending winters down south. They don’t have many financial worries and they’re happy with their choices.

Then there are the adventurers and risk-takers. They had some formal education, moved often, and worked in many kinds of jobs. For that reason they probably didn’t save much for retirement, but money was never very important to them anyway. They aren’t sorry about their decisions because a quieter, predictable life would have made them nuts. They have friends all over the world and did everything they wanted to do. They, too, are happy with their choices.

Others didn’t choose a formal education, but worked hard right out of high school. Some learned valuable skills, eventually started their own businesses and are now rich.

Then there are the ones who didn’t try to grow, who chose only to party and therefore restricted their own freedoms. As they grew older they began to feel inferior because they saw what others their same age had accomplished. Those feelings lead some of them to abuse more drugs and/or alcohol. From there they were caught in a whirlpool, swirling to the bottom. Most of them died young. Some pulled themselves out of it, but it wasn’t easy.

Okay, here’s the list you knew was coming.

Do the hard stuff first. If you dread it, do it right away.

Take care of your teeth.

Don’t buy stuff you don’t need. Beware of credit card debt.

If someone is tearing you down, ask them to stop. If they don’t, move on.

You can’t fix people’s problems. You can be there to listen, and that’s the best you can do. Try not to support their excuses if they’re not trying.

Don’t expect another person to make you whole. First of all, they can’t, and second, it’s too great a burden for them to carry.

A new something won’t make you happy. It may make you more comfortable, but if you’re not intrinsically happy, owning more stuff won’t change that.

Learn how to listen. Nobody teaches this and it’s the most valuable skill you can have.

Show appreciation, send “thank you” notes, be considerate.

Notice sunsets, acts of kindness, trees waving, a stranger’s smile.

Don’t dread old age; it’s fun. You can have popcorn for supper without feeling guilty, grandkids are a hoot, movie tickets are cheaper, and you have a great excuse for misplacing absolutely everything.

Have a memorable journey.