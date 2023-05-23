On occasion I still hear friends say they don’t know what they want to be when they grow up. We laugh. We know it’s ludicrous at this age to still be searching for our true direction, but no harm in the ruminating. Maybe we are searching for our final destination, but it’s funny none the less.

There are so many role models to look at. The past offered some brilliant groundbreakers, all who had to work harder to get recognition and establish themselves.

Many women got caught between Betty Crocker and Betty Friedan. Its no wonder we’re still trying to figure it all out. We wanted to know how to bake Betty Crocker’s chocolate chip cookie recipe and maybe even the ra ncheros casserole, but we also wanted to be independent, and contribute more than just cookies and casseroles to a demanding society. We needed to become our authentic and complete selves on our own, yet we needed an assist when it came to cooking and baking. With or without recipes from Betty Crocker we were going to make it in the world.

There were two Barbaras too. Barbra Streisand was a woman who marched to her own drummer in the entertainment arena, a role model and hero to many of us because she didn’t fit the mold of glamorous singer, movie star. There was Barbara Walters, journalist, interviewer, newscaster, TV news anchor, wife, mother, who led all of us into seeing women as quality professionals and clearly equal to men.

Each of us have hundreds of women who we watch, admire and model ourselves after. But it doesn’t make it any less confusing at times when we can’t decide who we want to be. We have played many roles in our lives and continue to reinvent our job titles as time goes on. We’ve all gone from student to teacher, from employee to employer or from trainee to trainer. We’ve been a child and then maybe a parent to perhaps caregiver for parent. Each role defines us, but is it who we’ve always wanted to be or who we became while we were still deciding?

If Friedan and the others told us it was up to us to decide, isn’t it OK if we’re still deciding? We’re supposed to know what we want and need but there are times I think Amazon Prime and Land’s End knows me better than I know myself. They are the ones who suggested the thermometer just when mine broke, or the fleece when I was due for a new jacket. I would have probably put off buying both for a few more years. We do that to ourselves.

Men have the same issues but keep it to themselves for the most part. They do what they have to do and hope no one notices the angst, uncertainty and fumbling now and then. They follow dreams until they have to get a job because their garage band isn’t paying the bills. They just want to work hard and play hard and not think about who they might have been if they had had more guitar lessons.

We all just want to get by without too much pressure and without the “what might have been” hanging over us.

There was another Betty who modeled dignity and humor, Betty White. There was also another Barbara. The one who was my freshman English teacher. She was emancipated and bright. She was a mom of two boys, a wife several times over, an educator, and had a positive influence on thousands of people. It wasn’t millions like the other Barbaras or the Bettys. Yet she too touched lives, one by one by one.

Because of these women — and I only got to the second letter of the alphabet — thousands, hundreds of thousands of lives were transformed and influenced. Deciding who to be like and what to do next is the challenge. Whose footsteps do we want to follow? Why not take a lesson or two from each and continue to make your own path.