The why of things can fail us at times. We know what we are supposed to do, but often we are not sure why. When my mother used to tell me to put on my new shiny-but-too-tight shoes for church I would balk. The pain of the cheap shoes rubbing my heels to bleeding was not fun. They were too slippery to walk with any confidence. My fear of slipping and making a fool of myself was ever present. But they were my “Sunday shoes” and it was Sunday.

Why we needed special shoes for Sunday was never addressed. It just was. In hindsight, perhaps it was more about the neighbor’s approval than it was about God’s.

The why question applies to many other formalities and codes, both written and unwritten today. When asked to set the table, my grandson put forks in the proximity of the plate. Period. I then showed him how a table is set and he looked quizzically and asked, “what does it matter?” Do I say that is just the way it is done? Do I say this is the “proper” way to set a table? I suddenly was thrown back to my Sunday shoe blisters.

I remember the scene in Downton Abby when Mr. Carson was measuring the distance from the plate to the edge of the table and I thought how silly and downright foolish this was. Such a waste of time and talent and human potential to have an employee measuring the distance of the silverware and china from the table edge. To say nothing of the amount of cutlery used at each meal. It all needed to be hand washed, dried and put away -- and polished. Is our version of table setting equally as frivolous to a youngster who only wants a spoon or fork?

I had the children set knife, fork, spoon and sometimes salad or desert fork, because I wanted them to know that’s how it’s done. If I like the ambiance of extra cutlery adding to the dining experience, or if I want to set a tone or let my guests know they are important enough for the extra effort, that’s my thing. I can’t even tell my grandchildren it’s a dying art form, because they probably would question that it’s an art form.

I doubt etiquette books or Google are consulted when choosing shiny shoes or socks these days, since I regularly see mismatched socks and old sneakers. Amazingly, it doesn’t seem to affect anyone’s performance at work or school.

Deciding what really matters can be a conundrum. There’s nothing wrong with reviewing why we do things. There is nothing wrong with revising our behavior now and then. I used to think it all mattered. Now I’m not so sure. The focus is no longer on the specifics, but the bigger picture. I still will hold to no phones at the table, and chewing with mouth closed.

Since I’m hoping my offspring will never become butlers, and it’s unlikely they will ever dine with the king or be invited to the German Embassy, I’m pretty safe in letting them just put spoons next to soup bowls.

There once was a woman who always cut the end of a ham off before putting it in the oven. She would simply cut off a few inches before baking. After complimenting the ham, her husband asked her why she did that. She said it was how her mother did it, and the ham always tasted delicious. He then asked his mother-in-law the same question the very next time they had ham at her house. She said it makes it taste wonderful and because that is how her mother did it. The husband wasn’t satisfied so he visited his wife’s grandmother and ask her the same question. Why did you cut the end off of a ham to cook it, he queried. She was taken aback but answered simply, to fit in the only pan I had.

Enough said.