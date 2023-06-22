In less pressing issues, I saw a controversy over who invented Taco Tuesday and who gets to own the trademark of these two words. When these issues make the news, I read with a smirk, thinking of all the attorney’s fees and lost sleep and not-so-serious ramifications, however it turns out. Other than the plaintiff and the defendant, I wonder who really cares. Unless, of course, we no longer will be able to say Taco Tuesday without paying someone royalties for using their copywritten label.

If the question is “Who cares?” I’d have to answer truthfully that more people care than you want to believe. When a catchphrase succumbs to genericide, it becomes more difficult for one entity to lay claim to exclusive usage. This is not a new bone to pick, just a long running beef between the Wyoming-based Taco John’s and the more well-known franchise, Taco Bell. The issue, in short, is about a trademark that has become a universal phrase embraced by all taco lovers.

To answer the question, a Taco John’s franchise in Minnesota came up with “Taco Twosday” to promote two tacos for 99 cents. That trademark was approved by the Patent and Trademark Office in 1989. In all fairness, there is a bar and restaurant in New Jersey that has also been using Taco Tuesday for more than 40 years and claims they trademarked the term in 1982. Although they are the only business in New Jersey to use the term in advertising, the Taco John’s chain has the trademark for the other 49 states.

Since the term “Taco Tuesday” is quite generic, food trucks and restaurants have been using it for years without much fuss. But, you can bet Taco Bell is entering the fray, petitioning the government to cancel the trademark for Taco Tuesday. Even LeBron James wants to free the phrase, but that’s another story. Am I the only one who thinks the attorneys are the only ones who are going to come out ahead on this whole debacle? Somehow, I think there are bigger fish to fry, or in this case, tortillas.

This is not the only trademark controversy over words. These lawsuits are everywhere. From beauty products to onesies, companies have laid claim to creative labels. The real question might be “Where’s the beef?” One place is the World Wildlife Fund who fought with the World Wrestling Federation for 13 years. In this case, the pandas won, beating out the wrestlers. They now call themselves World Wrestling Entertainment. They decided to take the “F” out.

The term “superhero” is trademarked by two companies. Yet my son had a T-shirt with that word on and I didn’t hear from DC Comics or Marvel Comics the whole time he wore it. Just so you know, the Beatles founded Apple Corps LTD long before Apple Inc. was founded by Steve Jobs. Jobs actually had to agree to purchase the trademark rights from Apple Corps and then sublet it back. It all sounds very legalese to me.

From chicken restaurants to clothing stores, lawsuits continue to take time and money, lots and lots of money. The simple truth is, most people don’t give a second thought to calling tissues Kleenex. Kleenex wants sole ownership of that word, but I would think they would appreciate all the free advertising as we use it repeatedly, especially during the allergy seasons.

We call many hot sauces, tobasco, and we say aspirin, linoleum, videotape, and escalators like they are generic items in our universe, not a specific trademarked entity, owned by the inventors. I understand wanting to protect and identify your own quality product, but am I supposed to be afraid to say hasta la vista just because the Terminator owns the copywrite on that particular phrase?

Johnson & Johnson should be proud that we all say Band-Aid instead of hording the hyphenated word. And Kawasaki must have known nobody was going to call their new water toy a “personal watercraft used for recreation” when they can say they own a Jet Ski.

Don’t even get me started on post-it notes and Scotch tape but trademarks are taken very seriously by 3M. Now you know. Hasta la vista.