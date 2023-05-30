Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“Don’t go off halfcocked.” Is it me or do we all know what that means without a click to Google?

“She got her underwear in a bundle” is another easily translated phrase for those of us who grew up in this country.

“The lights are on, but nobody’s home” is fun to use, and we all know someone who is less than in tune to what is going on around her. So we are saying she has her head in the clouds, or has been living in a cave.

Now try to define those idioms to someone learning the language.

The nuances of our language are what keep life interesting when conversing with each other, but can be a challenge with people from other countries. Not everyone in the world has English as their first language. Some have it as their second or third. Of course, we know English is the best language, and we don’t need a second, and certainly not a third, and we assume everyone understands us. In fact, when traveling I have noticed some Americans will repeat a sentence in English much louder if someone doesn’t understand them.

Unlike much of the world’s population, we communicate in our own way, with no regard for others. Our arrogance keeps us superior, even in our words. We Just expect everyone to not only understand us, but understand all our colloquialisms and idioms.

Only if you know baseball do you know what it means when we say, “He needs to step up to the plate.” When we say, “That’s hard to swallow,” it has nothing to do with dining. And when we say, “He’s head over heels,” we only mean in love, not physically inverted.

Picture a newcomer to this country hearing it’s going to “rain cats and dogs.” How about saying to them that it would be “beating a dead horse” if they pursue something improbable. One of my favorites that I use is “it’s a piece of cake.” We all know I am not talking about dessert. And when I say, “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to It,” a newcomer to the language may be patiently waiting to arrive at a water crossing.

What a mystery our language must be even to the educated and bilingual. Now add the many dialects, accents, and plain ol’ Southern drawl y’all, and we have quite a colorful offering to those new to the American version of English.

Just as an aside, “Y’all” as well as “ya’ll” are both in the dictionary. I don’t want to get too big for my britches, but I think I can speak southern.

Some words are easily defined and understood, but they sound sad just saying them. Melancholy, heartbroken, if only, and unrequited sound bad or even ominous to some people. As for the word “terminal,” it’s hard to put a good spin on that unless you are leaving for an all expense paid vacation and are leaving from terminal C.

I asked a 4-year-old what his favorite words are and he told me without hesitation. Easy-peasy. “Please and thank you,” he replied. When I asked, he elaborated. The first one is to get you anything you want. The second one makes your mom and dad happy.

The English language spoken by the British continues to amaze and confuse me. My friend told me upon arrival to the states, “The passengers had a whip round for the stewardesses when they found out the flight attendants have been made redundant.” What?!?

Translation: “The passengers passed the hat to collect money for the flight attendants when they found out in flight that they had all been let go because the airline was going out of business.”

It’s no wonder we have difficulties communicating and understanding each other — even when we are speaking the same language.

If you have more colloquialisms or idioms, send them and I’ll have more to say on this. After all, two heads are better than one.

For now, catch you on the flip side. Smoke me a kipper, I’ll be back for breakfast. Fare thee well. Peace out.