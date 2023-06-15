My mother-in-law used to clip out newspaper and magazine articles and send them to my husband. Often, the ones from women’s magazines, had to do with dentistry. Anything from whitening products to sleep apnea she would share with him to let him know what was being seen and read by the magazine and newspaper crowd in her area.

My aunt would send clippings from newspapers about humorous things or family that was in the news or weird events she thought we may have missed. I had a friend who lived out of state who did the same on occasion. I sometimes thought she did it because she wasn’t sure Wisconsin was getting the same news she got in California. Moving away from the Midwest can do that to a person. They think they know more stuff.

Some people who send things out do it by photocopying, others just drop the original article in the mail. With the rising cost of stamps, and the decrease in actual hard copy going into homes, I sense there will be less incoming from those who used to share. Jokes and cartoons will be forgotten before they can travel by truck or air to one more person who needs a laugh.

There was a time when parenting advice or additional information about a recent conversation was quickly mailed out with a little note as simple as, “I thought you might enjoy this” or “this might interest you.” It might be about some little-known history about the town you grew up in or a great recipe you could try. Each could be interpreted as an insult to any number of decisions or practices in your life, or it could be taken at face value. One person reaching out to another and sharing.

All this may be a thing of the past as the means of contacting others and passing along information is reduced to a click. Now we forward links, we copy and paste, we “share” which has a whole new meaning in modern technology. The recipient need not take a minute to physically open, unfold and peruse. The only move necessary is to click it open or delete as it comes in. Seems rather abrupt and perhaps harsh, but that’s how it is.

I was a clip and save, clip and send, clip and reread aficionado in my early days. I learned from the best of them and followed suit. I too sent everything from obituaries to recipes to long, thoughtful articles on things that mattered. My favorite summer of mailings was when I sent riddles to the 5-10 age group in my life. Some nieces, nephews, children of friends, all received a riddle with the answer folded and taped on the back of the card. Stamps were less expensive then, and I had fun doing it.

Once in a while people actually called to discuss or even thank me. Every now and then I heard that they passed it on to another. One person laminated something I sent and put it on her bulletin board.

Yesterday, I took a photo of a receipt with my phone and clicked it away. Done in an instant. I take pictures of my flowers or an event and “share” it to 20 people at once. Hummingbirds at my feeders go to grandchildren in real time. I pass along links to people out of state about the haze in Wisconsin from the fires in Canada, or the grape shortage.

It’s quick, it’s easy, it avoids interaction when there might be controversy, it almost feels like you’re connected, but let’s get real. Interaction and in-person or on the phone exchange is far more satisfying than any kind of impersonal sending, clicking, linking, texting or messaging.

There’s a saying often attributed to Abraham Lincoln that goes, “If we exchange a dollar, we both have one dollar each. If we exchange one good thought, we both have two good thoughts.” However, we do it, keep the flow going and clip or click, but stay connected.