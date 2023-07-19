Cream puffs, brats with kraut and corn dogs are still staples of the Wisconsin State Fair, but vendors have upped their game considerably in recent years. The abundance of food trucks and the variety of culinary delights has piqued the interest and stimulated the taste buds of surrounding states and beyond.

Who wouldn’t travel across the country for Wisconsin’s very own brandy old fashioned s’mores on a stick? Infusing the flavors of a brandy old fashioned into the classic fluffy cream sandwiched between two graham crackers and covered in milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, topped with the traditional garnishes of dried orange and dried cherry is just what everyone needs before going on the tilt-a-whirl.

Remember good old delicious cheese curds as a typical offering at the fair? It’s time to try fried pickle cheese curd tacos topped with raspberry chipotle sauce. Not enough cheese, you say? Order the beer cheese Wisconsin lava cake, and if you liked the fried pickle taco, you can top it off with a dill pickle donut, or dill pickle fudge. Wash it all down with a cinnamon toast crunch latte.

A few years ago, I may have mentioned needing a cardiologist on call at the fair in an article, because it seemed everything was deep fried or dipped in chocolate or both. In recent years the vegan and more healthy options have been appearing on the scene. What could be better than a vegan pineapple express slider, vegan cauliflower wings, vegan corn dog, and vegan deep-fried Oreos. Wait. What?

Does anybody bother with cotton candy or a hot dog anymore? Honestly, with the choice of bug brownie on-a-stick, which is a chocolate frosted brownie with edible bugs implanted, why would you order a cheeseburger? There is a warning about the bug stick. “Eating bugs is not recommended for people with a shellfish allergy.”

Speaking of cotton candy, only in Wisconsin would you find cotton candy flavored beef jerky. I’m not making this up. I couldn’t possibly create things like cotton candy flavored beef jerky or camel chili fries with 100% ground camel meat, chili and cheese. There is a theme here, cheese seems to be in everything but the lemonade.

If camel meat isn’t for you, Off the Hook Seafood is offering a variety of alligator delights. Wings, sausage and alligator ribs have been added to alligator bites, and they probably pair well with Atomic Slush -- world’s hottest slush -- or apple cider slushie. I personally would recommend the brown sugar sweet potato iced latte, just because it almost sounds like a vegetable.

The variety of foods come to us from around the world and our melting pot of a society seems to have cheese blended in, whether we are dipping a pretzel or a corn nugget. Deep frying makes everything taste better so that too is a key component. If apple pie is good, deep-fried apple pie is better.

New this year are the deep-fried chocolate covered strawberry Twinkie, the deep-fried gator toes and deep-fried red hot ice cream. A fried seafood po’ boy is a nice seafood addition, I’m sure.

Honestly, some of these things are beginning to sound good and I would be willing to at least try the maple bacon turtle on-a-stick since it’s a pretzel stick with salted pecans, homemade caramel and milk chocolate, along with smoked bacon, caramelized bacon and a maple flavored drizzle.

Another new item, grape lemonade. Not sure how that will go over but it’s available at Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick.

Keep in mind, if you can’t make it to the state fair, Wisconsin’s county fairs are pretty awesome as well. They might not have Flamin’ Hot Cheetos chocolate bark, but you can get a really good brat or burger at the Rotary food stand and a malt at the Farm Bureau Building at the Dodge County Fair. There is a lot to see, do and eat at county and city-wide events throughout the state. Local vendors work hard to offer their own best and service clubs and organizations use the opportunity to fundraise for the year.

Enjoy it all, and I hope the cardiologist isn’t needed.