When Google decided to settle a class action suit filed in 2013, it meant they admitted to violating a major privacy law and more interestingly, violated its own terms of service. Google stored and shared our search histories with third-party websites and companies. Whether or not these third parties mean any harm to us is yet to be determined, but Google wants to make amends.

The lawsuit included anyone who used Google search engine between October 2006 and September 2013. In layman’s terms, that means anyone who looked up results from any sporting event, or played Wordle or wanted to know more about Ukraine or Queen Elizabeth during that time.

Of course, they also know if you googled anything unsavory, off color, or political and that information is circulating as well. Every movie, tabloid gossip and personal medical information you googled is floating around, nevermore to be reeled in.

I’m sure most of us, most of the time, will bore any onlookers with book titles, athletes’ foot cures and where to buy strawberries. I do, however, Google really weird items for articles, verification of fact or my own curiosity. Let them make of all that what they may. Considering there are more than nine billion searches done every day on Google, mine may be inconsequential.

The payout from Google to all those they have violated is a whopping $23 million. That’s right: million, not billion. But, it’s an offering to the billion users of Google map, search engine and Facebook. Getting our piece of the action requires very little. Just our name, address, phone number and email.

I thought I would apply to find out more about this peace offering for owning my every private detail. Amazingly, I didn’t even have to submit verification that I used Google during that time because, well, who hadn’t? I didn’t have to type in my mother’s maiden name or the street I lived on as a child, not even my pet’s name.

Quote box To Google, and the justice system and probably the world at large, my privacy is worth around $7.70. You read that right. About $7, depending on how many people enter the suit. It could be as little as two bucks.

Claim verification that was sent to my phone, all 13 letters and numbers, which I typed in to continue. I am sure this was secure because they told me it was, and I was in. I then received a 10 number and letter claim number. I am now a part of a class action suit against Google. I feel empowered. I feel validated. I will be compensated for my pain and suffering — that I didn’t know about until now. I know there will be fair play and justice will prevail.

Until I found out how much my privacy is worth. To Google, and the justice system and probably the world at large, my privacy is worth around $7.70. You read that right. About $7, depending on how many people enter the suit. It could be as little as two bucks. There’s still time for you all to make your claim, I’m willing to share the wealth.

The final approval hearing will be sometime in October and sometime after that the dispensing of the money will take place. The choice of payment is Venmo, PayPal, some other things I have never heard of, or a pre-paid credit card.

Just to be clear, Google isn’t alone in wantonly sharing our innermost details. Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook and Ring Doorbell have sent data to various outside entities. Not only our information is out there but our images and voice and our children’s images and voices. Is this serious? Beyond our imagination. How to opt out? At this point, only going off the grid entirely keeps anyone safe from being brutally hacked.

In the meantime, I can hardly decide what I will do with my windfall. And I will be so thrilled to have had my day in court, sort of. And to be included in the masses of people who trusted the internet to not improperly sell privacy to the highest bidder. It’s good to know when wrongdoing has taken place, somebody is held accountable, how refreshing. Yes, my tongue is firmly placed in my cheek.