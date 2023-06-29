We’re told that nothing stays the same, but I disagree. True love lasts forever. Although my parents and sister died many years ago, I still love them and my wonderful memories of them. And, I will always love my amazing children and close friends.

I’ve also been extremely fortunate to have warm, caring neighbors here in Baraboo, who have helped me so much since I had a stroke. But, reality has set in and it’s clear that I can no longer take care of myself, my home and yard. My older daughter just bought a house in Duluth and has asked me to move in with her as soon as she’s settled, which will be in a few weeks. So, I’ll be leaving beautiful Baraboo, a place I’ve lived longer than anywhere else.

Since I was born in Hamilton, Ohio, I’ve lived in 26 other homes in Ohio, Germany, northern Minnesota, North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains, Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Wisconsin. The most beautiful was North Carolina, the friendliest was Kendall, and the nicest overall is here in Baraboo. So, I’ve been extremely fortunate to have lived where I wanted to live and met so many interesting and welcoming people.

Since I was five years old and spent a week at my godparents’ small farm in southern Ohio, I wanted to live on a farm. That desire got stronger when I was about 10 and spent a week on a small farm owned by a couple who also owned a cabin my parents had rented on a lake in Ohio. They invited me back the next summer, and I experienced real farm living. I rode in the back of their pickup truck with the wife while the man and their dog rode in the cab. I shucked corn, gathered eggs, and was almost attacked by a ram in the sheep barn. I also learned how loud a pig can squeal when one gets stuck under a fence.

They had two old horses named Maud and Nellie and one day I was petting Nellie out in the pasture while standing on the wood fence and decided to climb onto her back. She strolled all over the pasture while I sat there, without any reins or saddle horn to hold, and felt like I was in heaven.

Years later, the man who owned the farm we bought in Minnesota, left one of his horses there. I was thrilled — until the day I decided to climb onto her back. In what seemed like the shortest time possible, she bucked me off and that was the end of riding her.

One of our closest neighbors there were the George Armstrong Custers. He was a great-great-grandson of the famous Custer and probably lived the same way as his ancestor: in a one-room log cabin with a gigantic wood-burning cookstove and a barrel stove. The only room partition was a clothesline hung with clothes. He spent most of his time in a chair with a pistol strapped onto his waist. His wife, Eula, said the cabin was supported by all the canning jars she’d stored under the floorboards.

Several years after we moved, we went back and visited them. Their sons had built them a new house and I was amazed at the beautiful new cabinets in its kitchen. But they were empty. Eula told me she didn’t want to dirty them, so still kept all the canned goods under the old house. People never fail to amaze me.

Our closest neighbors up there became good friends and saved my neck several times while my husband was more than 50 miles away at his job. All we had for firewood that first winter was green — not aged and dry — birch. We had no idea that the creosote would accumulate inside the chimney if green wood was burned, and that the chimney would eventually catch on fire. And it did.

One winter day the house started to rumble, so I went outside to look at the roof. Flames were shooting from the chimney at least 30 feet into the air. I had no car, and we were far from town, so calling the fire department wasn’t an option. It was way below zero and I couldn’t take the baby outside, so I ran inside and called my closest neighbor. Luckily, the man was home for the winter since his job was road work. He came immediately, tossed a box of baking soda into the wood stove and, poof, the fire was out. He and his wife remained good friends until both of them passed away.

The wonderful thing is, we may leave the people and places we’ve known, but they never leave us.