Recently, there have been a flurry of U.S. Supreme Court decisions that reflect the divisive nature of our nation’s politics. One of the issues is same-sex marriage and the question of individual rights versus the rights of business owners.

Issues like that play both sides against the other and, I believe, both have valid points. Both sides are always talking about “freedom,” but the question is, freedom for whom?

Those on the right believe private businesses should have the right to refuse service to certain people or groups, and those on the left say all businesses should be forced to accommodate anyone. On that issue I have to agree with conservatives. For example, if a bakery refuses to make a cake for a same-sex couple, what’s stopping that couple from going to a different bakery? They have the freedom to do that, just as a private business owner should have the right to refuse service to anyone they want. That’s freedom.

However, if that business receives federal funding, it should have to adhere to the rule that everyone should be treated equally. Otherwise, I believe a private business should be free to offer, or refuse, to serve anyone they want. If customers don’t like it, they can go somewhere else. That is also freedom.

There are bigots and extremists on both sides. On June 30, the Washington Post published an article about the GOP in Texas. It states, “Last June, the Texas GOP amended its platform to call homosexuality ‘an abnormal lifestyle choice’ and oppose all legal protections for LGBTQ+ people.” That’s extreme. LGBTQ+ people don’t hurt anyone. But refusing their right to marry whom they choose does hurt people.

On the other hand, a minister should have the right to refuse to marry them if it goes against that minister’s beliefs. The couple can just find someone else to marry them and they, also, should have that right.

I believe the main question in these cases should be, “Does it hurt anyone?” Obviously, same-sex marriages don’t hurt anyone unless they choose to be hurt. Some parents don’t like the person their son or daughter chooses to marry, but they shouldn’t, and don’t, have the right to forbid those marriages. And, any law that forbids them is unfair and an assault on individual freedom.

The solution is simple. If a person’s religion or personal beliefs deem certain behaviors “sinful,” and they choose to continue believing it, then they have the freedom not to go against their religion. On the other hand, they should not have the right to forbid others to do it unless that behavior actually hurts someone. What’s so hard about that?

When we truly love someone, we respect their beliefs even if we don’t share them. We realize that everyone has different experiences and we respect our loved ones’ decisions. While we try to understand those loved ones’ feelings and the decisions they make based on their experiences, we should feel free to express our own.

We also need to ask ourselves what’s more important — our feelings or their freedom to do as they desire. We need to determine if causing a serious rift is preferable to accepting and respecting their feelings. If we decide to cause a rift over something that hurts nothing except our feelings, then our relationship with them is selfish and not truly loving.

Most of us know someone who falls into the LGBTQ+ category. And we know they didn’t make a choice to be who they are. Why would they, seeing how much discrimination they face? They may not have realized they were LGBTQ until their teens. And, if they’re typical, they’ve experienced hatred based on bigotry. That’s why the suicide rate for those teens is so high. They’re persecuted on school buses, in school and other places even though they’re not hurting anyone. It’s the bigoted bullies who hurt people, not those who are doing nothing but being themselves.

I can’t help but wonder why some people harbor so much fear and/or hatred of people who are different than they are. They accept others who have different religions and political preferences. So, why can’t they accept those who have different beliefs and knowledge about sexual issues? Nobody forces anyone to be LGBTQ. In a free country we should all be allowed to be who we know we are: straight, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, questioning or queer. And, Americans should be able to marry anyone they choose. People who truly believe in freedom understand and respect their choices.