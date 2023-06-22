Certain government documents are classified. If they were open to the public, they could put our country’s welfare in jeopardy from foreign and/or domestic terrorists or from those who could use the information for bribery, anti-American military operations and other threats. Government officials, including elected ones, must seriously weigh the pros and cons of releasing certain information to the media or to individuals who don’t have government clearance.

Former president Donald Trump apparently feels he’s above the law and that lying is acceptable. When his lawyers told him they had to comply with a grand jury subpoena seeking the return of any documents marked classified, allegedly Trump asked, “Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?“

It’s obvious the former president isn’t averse to lying and never has been. PolitiFact has been listing his lies for years and evidence is available if you search that site for “Trump’s lies.” So, the fact that some people can believe a word he says is truly amazing. The fact that they do makes it easier to understand how so many Germans believed Adolf Hitler’s lies back in the 1930s and 40s. We all know how that turned out for them and the rest of the world.

The proof of Trump’s most recent lies about the classified documents found at his residence in Florida is in all the boxes of documents, including many classified documents, stored in the bathroom, ballroom, closets and other areas readily accessible to Mar-a-Lago’s visitors, cleaning, maintenance and other staff. Anyone with a shred of sense can see the carelessness and stupidity of those who knew of their presence, including the former president. And, we may never know who took advantage of the easy access to all of them.

First of all, he had no right to take them, and he and his aides had the responsibility to know that. The Presidential Records Act states, “Upon the conclusion of a president’s term of office, or if a president serves consecutive terms upon the conclusion of the last term, the archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the presidential records of that president.”

Unlike other cases of mishandling of classified materials — like those by President Joe Biden and former vice president Mike Pence, Trump lied about having them, asked his lawyers to destroy them, and refused to return them when asked through a subpoena, which are all federal crimes. Indeed, the special counsel has charged him with 37 crimes.

An April 2021, article in Forbes by David Markowitz, “Who Lied More During Their First 100 Days: Biden, Trump, Or Obama?,” states, “In his first 100 days, President Trump had 29 statements assessed by PolitiFact (17 false) compared to 12 statements from President Obama (1 false) and 4 statements from President Biden (2 false). As a raw count, Trump told more falsehoods than Biden and Obama combined.”

Trump continues to claim the 2016 election was rigged, despite the conclusions of more than 60 investigations, some overseen by his own appointed judges, that it was not. Gov. Chris Christie, a contender for the 2024 presidential primary election, called him a “baby” during CNN’s June 11 Town Hall meeting because Trump won’t admit he lost the election.

It’s not difficult to see why Christie said that, or why Trump craves so much attention. He’s the perfect example of what happens when a child doesn’t get needed attention from his parents.

In her book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” Mary Trump, an American psychologist and Trump’s niece, wrote how his mother and father were rarely home and basically ignored him while he was growing up. A man who had been his childhood friend described how, when he went to the Trump house, the only grownups there were household maids. A woman who had been their neighbor described how, when she put her baby in a playpen in her yard, had to take him back in the house because young Donald threw rocks over the backyard fence into the playpen.

It’s obvious he needs therapy, and he can afford it, but his pride and narcissism prevent him from getting it. That’s sad, for him and for the possibility he could once again get elected to the highest position in our government.