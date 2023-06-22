“Babies are being saved.” The headline of an April 11 Daily Caller story provided an analysis of the first several months in the post-Roe v. Wade world. The landmark 1973 decision legalizing abortion was overturned June 24, 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued the controversial “Dobbs” decision, which effectively turned the question of abortion back to the states.

The story stated, “abortions dropped by nearly 96% in the thirteen states (including Wisconsin) with bans compared the months before Roe v. Wade was overturned.” It further stated, “states with abortion restrictions have also experienced significant declines.” Nationwide, the story reported, “there were 5,377 fewer monthly abortions.” The Dobbs decision is saving lives across America. The pro-life community continues to fight for those who cannot speak for themselves, and their efforts are to be applauded.

The news isn’t all good. “States that permit abortion saw an average increase of 1,858 abortions per month after the Dobbs decision.” Illinois reported 6,840 more abortions in the six-month period between July and December 2022. It’s been well documented more than 60 million children in the United States alone lost their lives due to abortion in the nearly 50 years of the Roe era.

How have we fared in Wisconsin? Wisconsin Family Council president Julaine Appling discussed the impact of the Dobbs decision in Wisconsin in a radio program on April 17. She stated, “before the Dobbs decision, Wisconsin had 605 abortions each month on average.“ She surmised about 3,500 total lives saved between July and December 2022. With another six months having passed, it would be reasonable to estimate around 7,000 Wisconsin babies have been saved in the past year due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Since the Dobbs decision, there have been no legislative changes to Wisconsin Statute 940.04. Abortion advocates have been eagerly awaiting the investiture of the recently-elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, whose 10-year term begins Aug. 1. While demonstrating a vapid disregard for any pretense of judicial ethics or the rule of law, Protasiewicz ran this past spring on one issue alone, assuring supporters she will make sure abortion becomes legal in Wisconsin.

It’s also been interesting to note how the mainstream media has twisted the terminology framing the debate. For those 50 or so years, the sides of the debate were commonly referred to as “pro-life” meaning the side that cherishes the sanctity of life for the unborn, versus the watered-down “pro-choice” for those who favored abortion.

We now hear the term “anti-abortion” to describe what has traditionally been the “pro-life” movement. It’s an intentional dig, seeking to shame those who value the lives of the unborn. Long gone is the traditional “pro-choice” stance of “safe, legal and rare” that commonly framed the pro-abortion side. Many abortion advocates are continuing a push to allow the procedures far into pregnancies.

It’s not just Wisconsin wrestling with this controversial issue. Just last week an NBC News story reported, “The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday issued a split decision (3-3) on a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state, allowing the procedures to remain legal until about the 20th week of pregnancy.” Iowa’s Republican governor, Kim Reynolds, made an “effort to reinstate a six-week abortion ban that had been passed in 2018.” The story further explains one of the justices “recused herself from the case because her former law firm represented an abortion clinic that was a plaintiff in the original case.”

The issue remains incredibly divisive amid an already contentious political environment. On the “pro-choice” side, there is often disagreement about when a pregnancy should or can be terminated. On the “pro-life” side there is an ongoing debate about whether exceptions for abortion in cases such as rape or incest may be allowed, or whether the ban should be more comprehensive, and only allow exceptions for the life of the mother, or complications such as ectopic pregnancy or other anomalies. This volatile subject is front and center today, and will continue to be prominent in 2024.

A June 19 Reuters story referred to ongoing efforts on both sides to rally their faithful on the anniversary of the Dobbs decision this Saturday, June 24. There are sure to be marches in Washington, D.C., cities around the nation, and most certainly, you’ll see folks from both sides of the issue at our own state Capitol in Madison this weekend. I hope all attendees seek to respect those who disagree as we forge ahead in these uncertain times. May the pro-life voices speaking for those who cannot yet speak for themselves echo loudly and be heard across the nation this Saturday.