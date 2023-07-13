No one wants to hear one more thing about climate change. Nobody wants to hear one more depressing or alarmist thing about global warming. Yet I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that this July 4 was the hottest day on record on earth. The sweltering heat left 57 million people exposed to dangerous temperatures in the U.S. alone. China, North Africa and Antarctica are hotter than usual and marine heat waves are evident across the globe. I’m no climatologist, but this can’t be good. In 1975, when they needed a phrase to describe the increase in mean surface temperature and discuss greenhouse gas emissions, they threw out the term “global warming” and knees began to jerk. When they changed the term to climate change for a softer, less threatening image, they began to use them interchangeably, even though they meant different things. Climate change is the consequence of global warming and includes rainfall and wind and doesn’t even have to be global. But, as I said, no one wants to hear about these things anymore anyway. Just for the record, they didn’t change the name to climate change because global warming stopped. Temperatures never stopped rising but there were those who didn’t think that was good for business so they let that phrase go cold.

Quote Box Tornados, hurricanes and floods are getting stronger just because rising humidity levels are holding more moisture and releasing energy. That energy fuels stronger storms, intense downpours and seriously frizzy hair. And yes, this is considered a crisis.

Each of us comes to his own awakening in his own time. It could be when crops start changing, when a tornado hits a relative’s house, when a hurricane does damage or injury or causes death of a loved one. Each person arrives at a realization that things are not as they used to be. Returning from a visit to the Columbia Icefield in the Rocky Mountains recently, an acquaintance shared her experience. She was gob-smacked when learning about its rapid disappearance. This glacier has been melting. Since this icefield plays a major role in our water supplies, it probably would be nice if it remained intact longer than the predicted 50 years. This commentary is not prompted by the hurricanes and floods that devastated the south or the fires burning out of control north of us, although those occurrences always bring these things to the forefront. All winter as I was recycling newspapers, I realized how many articles there have always been about climate change. Year after year, newspapers and magazines have featured informative articles about what is happening, what has happened, what we can do and what will happen if we don’t. The words “climate crisis” were used in the late 1980s. Even then they were saying humidity levels are caused by climate change and for those of us who struggle with frizzy hair, this just got real. Tornados, hurricanes and floods are getting stronger just because rising humidity levels are holding more moisture and releasing energy. That energy fuels stronger storms, intense downpours and seriously frizzy hair. And yes, this is considered a crisis. The movie “Don’t Look Up” told the story of scientists who discovered an asteroid on a collision course with Earth and tried in vain to convince those in power of the impending danger. It was a metaphor for an endangered world, but had a lukewarm reception. It picked up speed on Netflix and has packed a wallop in urgency and sympathetic horror. Through humor and indifferent villains, the film is one of many fictitious predictions of a grim future should we remain on course. These cautionary tales highlight the frustrations and controversies that get in the way of serious discussions and maybe even some resolutions. Perhaps it lacked a serious threat because no one believes the Earth can be destroyed by one asteroid or comet. I’d ask a dinosaur about that, but well, I can’t find any. Or maybe many people think there is no stopping the doomsday clock. The truth is, by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and switching to carbon-free electricity there will be less warming. There are geoengineering proposals but the side effects haven’t been vetted yet. We all need to be concerned, but we might be able to hold off complete despair by educating ourselves, listening and acting. And yes, we have to look up.

