Contemporary liveability & classic charm coexist in the flexible spaces, large bedrooms, updated kitchen & baths, numerous views of spacious backyard, 2-car garage, drop-zone, & extensive updates. One of the earliest homes in the neighborhood, this founding gem of University Heights showcases the calm & class of Georgian Revival style - even proportions, symmetrical architecture, & ornamental detail - with amenities today's dweller expects. Designed for noted UW professor Richard Ely, the home’s landmark status recognizes both the structure & Ely’s stance for academic freedom that resulted in the UW’s articulation of the famous “sifting & winnowing” tenet. Start the next 125-yr story for this Madison icon and be its faithful steward. Vibrant & vital, history & home.