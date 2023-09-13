Own a custom contemporary colonial in the heart of one of McFarland's hottest neighborhoods, Park View Estates! You will love this unique floorplan: main floor features chef's kitchen w/ Amish cabinetry, walk-in pantry, island & breakfast bar, open to the 2-story great room showcasing a dramatic barrel ceiling, floor-to-ceiling brick wood-burning FP & 8' doors leading onto back deck. Primary BR suite is on main level w/ large WIC & luxurious private bathroom w/ XL clawfoot tub & walk-in tile shower. Large mud/laundry room located off garage + private office w/ custom built-ins. 4 large BRs w/ WICs upstairs & 2 more full baths; upper laundry! Fully finished basement has 9' ceilings & adds 1,800 SF of living space w/ wet bar, gym, full bath & bedroom! Value Range Pricing $1.15m-$1.2m.
6 Bedroom Home in McFarland - $1,150,000
