Epitome of luxury in Kilkenny Farms! Built by Parade of Homes builder Classic Custom Homes, you will instantly recognize the upscale finishes and unique details across this home that backs up to a quiet greenspace. You’ll adore the features: soaring vaulted ceilings, custom Amish cabinetry/mudroom storage lockers, granite counters, gorgeous hardwood floors, dual zoned HVAC, and so much more! An open main floor plan allows for wonderful sightlines across the kitchen, dining & sunroom areas. The owner's retreat offers a distinctive tray ceiling, generous walk-in closet, and private bath w/ dual sinks & custom tiled shower. Walkout, finished lower level has room for everyone & everything, including a wet bar, enormous theater room, and a large hot tub & firepit! WOW!