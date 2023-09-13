VRP $2,200,000-$2,500,000VRP This is an example of a luxurious home that can be built on this vacant lot. Choose your design for a completely custom new home in any shape/size you want, built by Michael F. Simon Builders. Expected cost of the home is $2,300,000-$2,500,000, depending on size and finishes. All photos are renderings, buyer will work with builder to design their dream home! This wooded 0.66 acre lot offers a full rear yard exposure walkout. Located near the end of a private, gated cul-de-sac consisting of only 20 homes, this lot is surrounded by Bishops Bay Golf Course and has a direct view of the 7th green. Be a part of The Community of Bishops Bay with access to the pool, clubhouse, sports fields, and miles of bike/walking paths. Only minutes from Middleton and Madison.
5 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $2,200,000
