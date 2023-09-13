Behind a winding driveway lies a 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath sanctuary on a large property rich with trails, wildlife and privacy. While this gem requires a touch of polish to reach its pinnacle, its potential is undeniable. Warm by the fireplace in the main living area, or retreat to the primary suite, graced with another fireplace. One bedroom boasts a kitchenette, perfect for an in-law suite. Revel in year-round delight with the indoor pool to entertain whoever is in your family. The lower level offers a family room, wet bar, second kitchen, office, and a flex space ideal for crafting or workouts. Benefit from an attached 3-car garage and a spacious 50' x 50' outbuilding. Room dimensions & square foot are approximate buyer to verify.