McFarland Schools and the much sought after Highland Oaks subdivision! Executive 5 bdrm home features a main floor primary suite, soaring ceilings & tons of light in the grand living room, perfect kitchen for everyone to gather & if needed, overflow to the screened-in porch. From the stone patio with the smokeless firepit you can watch the activity on the 30' x 44' SportCourt - BB or regulation pickleball (incl containment fence) plus you have the ability to make it an ice rink in the winter! This home offers a great LL for entertaining with a wet bar, pool table, shuffleboard table & the 5th bdrm w/ full bath. Heated 3 car garage, fenced yard, all new carpet in Aug 2023...too much more to mention!