Luxury at it's finest. Former Parade Home is absolutely gorgeous & fully equipped w/ features, which will bring ease & pleasure to your day to day living. Located in the highly desirable Kilkenny Subdivision, within the Waunakee School District, close to the park, walking path & pool. Amenities of Waunakee, Madison, Middleton, Dane County Reg'l Airport & UW Madison are close by. Gourmet eat in kitchen, double oven, Wolf gas stove, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, granite counter tops, cherry cabinetry, & walk in pantry welcome the Chef in you! Also, a Butler's Pantry, wine fridge, double sided FP, on main flr, makes entertaining easy. Den or Office? You decide. French doors open to this light filled space. Upper level w/ huge primary w/FP, immense walk-in closet, jetted tub, shower & double vanity.