Welcome to modern luxury in this mint, ready to move-in home. A fantastic open floor plan allows for seamless living & entertaining. The kitchen's generous island, w/ high-end appliances + finishes, & the large pantry w/workspace will delight you, while the cozy gas fireplace in the delightful Great Rm will provide comfort on chilly evenings. Options galore for dining space or entertaining: dining room, back deck covered w/gazebo or LL patio where you can relax in the peaceful setting & enjoy views of the lush landscaping & wildlife. A ML primary suite with a walk-in closet and lovely bath enjoys privacy as it's on the opposite side of the house from the secondary Bus and office(4th BR). The partially finished walkout LL offers ample opportunity for future expansion.